You know the feeling when the nights are so stuffy you can’t sleep? We bring out the summer bed linen, try to sleep under just a sheet and do away with the heavy blankets. Similarly, you may notice that when the temperatures rise, your dog seeks out a patch of cool, hard floor to lie on, rather than his plush comfy dog bed. Like us, they sleep better if they are not struggling to combat the effects of hot weather, and so the more skin that is in contact with a cool surface to absorb their body heat, the better. No longer do they want to curl up and snuggle down in a soft nest. Your solution is one of the best cooling dog beds.

When people talk about a cooling dog bed, they are often referring to a cooling mat, which typically contains gel to absorb heat from your dog’s body. Normally, these go straight on to the floor, but can go directly on top of the dog’s usual bed or in the crate. For the best of both worlds, the ideal bed for summer time is an elevated one. This will provide your pooch with appropriate support all night (and day) long, while ensuring plenty of airflow underneath him so that he doesn’t overheat when the temperatures are high. (An added bonus of this style of bed is that they’re great for chewers, being difficult to shred.)

Some cooling beds come with canopies, so that you can put them out in the garden with shelter from UV rays. The canopy can also provide them with a sense of security that a flat elevated bed does not naturally do, a bit like their own cave.

Make sure that the dog bed is large enough so that your dog can sprawl, as hot weather will mean he doesn’t want to curl up tight. He’ll also be able to shift to cooler areas of the bed as parts warm up with his body heat.

Other options to keep your dog cool on hot days include dog cooling jackets, paddling pools for dogs and feeding frozen dog treats. And be aware that you’ll need to replenish his water more frequently than in cooler weather and encourage him to drink – or give him access to a water fountain for dogs.

Which cooling dog bed is best?

Brian & Dany Elevated Dog Cot with Canopy

Size: 121.9 x 91.4 x 109.7cm; holds up to 54kg | Colours: Silver or brown | RRP: From £56.99 |

Made with high-quality 1680D Oxford fabric, enhanced with breathable mesh panels for ventilation. It gives full shade to keep your dog cool and block out UV rays. The canopy can be removed for indoor use.

Raises the pet 23cm off the ground, giving plenty of space for air flow. It is portable, and therefore ideal for camping and holiday outings.

The downside is there is only one size available, however it can take up to 54kg and is a decent size.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com





iNap Raised Dog Bed with UV Canopy

Size: M–XL (up to 60kg) | Colours: Red, black, blue or grey | RRP: From £32.55 |

This dog bed stands 18cm off the floor, to allow for less heat to transfer between the ground and bed – keeping it cool and calming during summer, and warm during the winter.

It is a good option for dogs with arthritis or achy joints as it has orthopaedic features – a a strong metal frame provides a firmer fit to the bed to prevent sagging, making it easier for dogs to get up after resting. The larger beds have support beams. As it is quite a strong and sturdy bed, it ideally needs two people to assemble it.

The roof is anti-UV and water-resistant and can be easily detached.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk

Henry Wag Elevated Dog Bed

Sizes: S–XL | Colour: Grey | RRP: From £54.99 |

The elevated position – 14cm off the floor – and side wall panels both allows airflow underneath the bed and keeps out condensation, so your dog stays cool in summer. The side panels create a sense of security for those dogs that feel exposed on a flat bed.

The tightly woven fabric cover does not absorb moisture from your dog and has a quick drying surface, while helps eliminate a build-up of bacteria, reducing odour and keeping your dog’s bed fresh.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, gsequestrian.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Veehoo Elevated Dog Bed

Sizes: M–XXL | Colours: Dusty pink, beige, black, silver, blue, brown, grey or gold | RRP: From £59.99 |

The elevated design is believed to keep dogs cool, hygienic, and free of odours. It is easy to clean – you can hose it with water and allow to dry, or wipe with a wet cloth.

This is a great option for chewers. The edges of the anti-scratch mat are wrapped into the frame, leaving nowhere for the dog to get his teeth into. It is marketed as “indestructible and nowhere to chew”, and is designed to “last a lifetime”.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Bedsure Raised Dog Bed

Sizes: S, M, L (up to 38kg) | Colour: Grey | RRP: From £24.63 |

At 20cm off the ground, there is plenty of space for airflow to cool your dog down on hot days, while not being so high as to be awkward for dogs that struggle to jump up or down. The breathable tight mesh means fur, dirt and grime cannot cling to the fabric, which you can hose or hand-wash with mild soap.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

