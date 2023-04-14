



There’s nothing more comforting than snuggling up with your dog on the sofa. Until, that is, the stench of doggy breath becomes quite overwhelming. But bad breath isn’t the only concern. Periodontal disease affects the teeth and gums and is caused by plaque and gingivitis, when food and bacteria accumulate. Brushing your pooch’s teeth, with one of the best toothpastes for dogs (and best dog toothbrushes) is the most effective way to prevent periodontal disease.

Do not use human toothpaste. Many human toothpastes contain an artificial sweetener, Xylitol, that is toxic to dogs, and our toothpaste is not designed to be swallowed (anyone trained their dog to spit?).

Most dog toothpastes clean stains and plaque, and there are some also specifically designed to combat bad breath, containing enzymes that reduce bacteria, diminishing the build-up of tartar, and hence bad breath.

Pet toothpastes are typically available in flavours that appeal to dogs, such as chicken or malt, so brushing need not be an unpleasant experience for them. They may not necessarily take the form of a paste, as some are available in powder supplements, or liquid, which can easily be added to your dog’s dinner or drinking water.

Best toothpaste for dogs: the choice

MediPaws Plaque Off Remover

Form: Powder | Flavour: Seaweed | Sizes: 50g, 100g, 175g, 350g or 500g | RRP: From £8.99 (for 50g) |

This 100% pure seaweed powder is an all-natural supplement to fight bacteria-laden plaque and tartar build-up without the need for a toothbrush. It contains vitamins and minerals which work to soften plaque, and improve bad breath. The manufacturer claims visible results in four weeks.

It can be added to the dog’s daily food and is recommended by vets.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Beaphar Toothpaste

Form: Paste | Flavour: Liver | Size: 100g | RRP: £5.99 |

This advanced dual-enzyme toothpaste combines two enzymes which fight plaque, bacteria and tartar build-up, to prevent bad breath and tooth decay.

It is fluoride-free and the liver flavour is popular with dogs.

Beaphar also produce a Dental Powder to sprinkle on food between brushes, and a Fresh Breath Spray.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or petsathome.com

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Vet’s Best Dental Gel Toothpaste

Form: Paste | Flavour: Natural | Size: 100g | RRP: £5.49 |

Freshens breath and gently cleans away plaque and tartar, to support your dog’s dental hygiene. Contains natural ingredients such as peppermint, clove oil and grapefruit.

Comes with a handy finger brush that is gentle on your dog’s gums.

Vet’s Best also market a spray and a powder.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, petsandfriends.co.uk or petsathome.com

In the US? View now at amazon.com or chewy.com

Virbac Enzymatic Toothpaste

Form: Paste | Flavour: Poultry | Size: 70g | RRP: £7.50 |

A medical toothpaste designed for animals to prevent tooth and gum disease. The enzymes help to reduce bacteria, tackling both plaque build-up and bad breath.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or petsathome.com

In the US? View now at amazon.com or chewy.com

VetIQ 2 in 1 Gum Shield Spray

Form: Spray | Flavour: Natural | Size: 100ml | RRP: £6.99 |

This dental control solution is to be used instead of toothpaste. It contains an advanced formula designed to help reduce oral bacteria, maintain gum health and prevent the formation of plaque.

The 360º spray nozzle makes it easy to ensure total coverage of the oral cavity, and has a low-noise application not to frighten your dog.

Contains a blend of pomegranate extract, peppermint and parsley seed oil to freshen your dog’s breath while promoting good oral hygiene. Vitamin C promotes collagen formation in gums and helps manage plaque.

Denti-care paste, puppy teething granules and Denti-care liquid are also available from VetIQ.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or petsathome.com

ProDen PlaqueOff Powder

Form: Powder | Flavour: Seaweed | Size: 60g, 180g, 420g | RRP: From £17 (for 60g) |

A 100% natural supplement to combat bad breath, plaque and tartar. It is the “original oral hygiene powder supplement” which has been on the UK market for 17 years. It works with the animal’s body to dissolve existing tartar and prevent new build-up. Results are typically seen within three to eight weeks of use.

It can be sprinkled on the dog’s food daily.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or petsathome.com

In the US? View now at amazon.com or chewy.com

