Did you know that dental disease is very common in dogs, second only to ear infections, according to the RSPCA? If you’ve ever had a toothache, you’ll know just how painful it is – especially if infection sets in – which is why it is important to support your dog’s oral hygiene. Using one of the best dog toothpastes on a toothbrush designed for dogs is the best way of keeping your dog’s teeth in tip-top shape and prevent plaque build-up that leads to tooth decay and gum disease.

It is estimated that only around 2% of dog owners do brush their dog’s teeth daily, an indicator as to why dental disease is so prevalent. Of course, it’s never too late to start. The most effective toothbrushes have soft bristles and are designed specifically for pets. Manual toothbrushes are the most common and affordable, but electric are available, too. You can also get a silicone or rubber finger glove with bristles, which some owners find more practical to handle.

Best toothbrush for dogs: the choice

Arm & Hammer Fresh 360º Toothbrush

Type: Manual | Sizes: Puppy/small dog or large | RRP: £4.69 |

Arm & Hammer has been providing dental care for over 150 years. The 360º design of this brush enables you can clean multiple surfaces at once, diminishing the time you need to spend cleaning your dog’s teeth. It also means you can clean different sizes and shapes of teeth, enabling an efficient and effective brushing session. The soft rubber grip is easy to hold.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com or chewy.com

Beaphar Toothbrush and Toothpaste Kit

Type: Manual | RRP: £9.98 |

This kit contains a tube of liver-flavoured toothpaste as well as the toothbrush, which is a two-ended brush, with a handy soft grip. It is designed to suit the shape of your dog’s teeth and has different lengths of bristle to help you reach all the teeth.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or petsathome.com

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Techmira Cleany Teeth Starter Kit

Type: Electric | RRP: £239 |

This innovative dental care solution consists of an ultrasound dog toothbrush with a highly effective cleaning effect, so that you can clean your dog’s teeth professionally from home. The canine toothpaste in the pack is designed to be used with ultrasound, and it produces “nano bubbles” that are small enough to surround the bacteria. In combination with the three-sided ultrasound toothbrush, these bubbles break down bacterial walls to destroy them.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Vet’s Best Triple Headed Dog Toothbrush

Type: Manual | RRP: £6.49 |

This toothbrush has three heads that conveniently form around each tooth, effectively cleaning from every single angle. The three bristle heads make brushing your dogs teeth fast and easy, while the textured comfort grip makes it easy to handle.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or petsandfriends.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Virbac Toothpaste & Toothbrush Kit

Type: Manual | RRP: £13.99 |

This comes in a dog and cat version, with the dog’s comprising a large dual-ended toothbrush, whereas the cat’s is smaller and has a finger brush to ease application.

The toothpaste (poultry flavour for dogs; fish for cats) contains a mild abrasive, as well as the CET dual enzyme system, which is designed to inhibit plaque-causing bacteria and pathogens. The no-rinse formula is safe to swallow.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or petsathome.com

MDC Finger Toothbrush

Type: Manual | RRP: £3 |

Made of soft rubber, this toothbrush tip fits over the index finger allowing gentle brushing and massage of the dog’s teeth and gums using precise pressure. A good option to try for those dogs that are wary of a long toothbrush being manoeuvred around their mouth. Comes in a pack of two. In the UK? View now at viovet.co.uk

