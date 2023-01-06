



It might seem like a case of anthropomorphism to shampoo and condition your dog’s coat, but if he’s got long hair, the chances are his locks are typically more tangled than his owner’s. The more intrepid dogs relish returning home caked in mud and ears thick with burrs and brambles. But it’s not as simple as using products designed for humans; instead look for the best dog conditioners with natural ingredients. The chemical make-up of a dog’s skin and hair is completely different to a human’s, and therefore using inappropriate products can upset the natural pH and cause irritation.

And dog conditioners can go further than detangling matted fur and restoring lustre to locks. Some conditioners are designed to tackle dry and itchy skin, with natural moisturising ingredients such as essential oils and aloe vera. Choosing which one is right for your dog will depend on the state of both his coat and his skin. So, alongside one of the best dog shampoos, find a good conditioner to keep your dog looking and feeling tip-top.

Best dog conditioners

SynergyLabs Veterinary Formula Ultra Oatmeal Moisturizing Conditioner

Size: 17oz (≈500ml) | Scent: Raspberry tea and pomegranate | Benefits: Moisturising/detangling | RRP: £9.99 |

This conditioner is designed to be applied after shampooing and rinsed out after. It is formulated with micronised colloidal oatmeal to hydrate the skin and coat naturally. Jojoba is an excellent natural moisturiser similar to sebum, and combined with silk protein, the blend is designed to soothe and penetrate the coat, adding strength and shine.

It is pH balanced, free of parabens and sulphates, and will not wash away topical tick and flea treatments.

Vet’s Best Moisture Mist Conditioner

Size: 470ml | Scent: Cucumber | Benefits: Soothing/moisturising/detangling/itchy skin | RRP: £12.52 |

A leave-in spray conditioner for dogs that moisturises dry, itchy and sensitive skin. It consists of a veterinarian-formulated blend of natural ingredients, including sage, aloe and cucumber, as well as vitamin B5 and skin conditioners.

It works to detangle hair and fur, while adding lustre to brittle coats. Can be applied directly onto dry, flaky or irritated skin. Will not affect topical tick and flea treatments.

Belly Dog Shine Bright Conditioner

Size: 250ml | Scent: Guava and cucumber | Benefits: Detangling | RRP: £11.90 |

This dog conditioner is designed specifically to tackle matted coats. It is a natural formula containing guava, cucumber, meadowfoam oil with vitamins to remove knots effectively. It is designed to be used after shampooing, massaged into the coat and left on for a few minutes before rinsing thoroughly. The result: a “nice, velvety, soft and shiny coat”. It facilitates combing, helps strengthen hair, moisturises and hydrates both skin and hair.

It is a vegan, plant-based formula, in a recycled plastic bottle.

WildWash Nourishing Conditioner

Size: 300ml | Scent: Coconut and rose oil | Benefits: Hydrating/nourishing | RRP: £14.95 |

This vet-approved, eco-friendly conditioner contains no parabens, phthalates, phosphates, petrochemicals, sulphates, palm oils or PEGS (Polyethylene glycol). It is made from natural ingredients with 100% pure essential oils.

Thanks to shea butter, coconut and rose oil, which have emollient properties, this conditioner hydrates the hair and skin. It can help reduce loss of protein, regain hair’s natural moisture, improve elasticity, prevent breakage, and add texture, body and sheen. Additional natural ingredients include aloe vera, neem oil and sea kelp, to help nourish the coat and soothe the skin as well as being anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory.

It is designed to be used after shampooing and rinsed out afterwards. It can be diluted at 10:1, making a creme rinse, which is cost-effective.

WildWash also manufactures a lemon-scented detangling spray, made from Camellia Japonica lemon myrtle oil and rose water to detangle and nourish the hair.

Animigo 5-Oil-Nourish Conditioner

Size: 500ml | Scent: Lavender | Benefits: Conditioning/detangling/soothing/itchy skin | RRP: £13.29 |

Formulated to condition the coat, while gently removing tangles and bad odours, and soothing dry skin. It is made from soothing ingredients such as lavender, chamomile, coconut, avocado and mineral oil to be ultra-nourishing and pH balanced. It is hypoallergenic, a 100% natural and gentle formula so is ideal for dogs with sensitive, itchy or dry skin.

Cooper & Gracie Detangler Spray

Size: 500ml | Scent: Citrus | Benefits: Conditioning/detangling | RRP: 15.99 |

Cooper & Gracie’s leave-in conditioner and detangler is pH balanced and paraben-free. This product is used by leading professional dog groomers to ensure silky smooth detangling of knots and matted fur. As well as natural ingredients avocado, citrus and clove bud, it contains vitamin E to moisturise dry or cracked skin. The product also features anti-bacterial and anti-fungal protection due to the steam-distilled essential oils.

It is sprayed on to the coat, left in and combed through, leaving the fur smooth, shiny and smelling fresh.

