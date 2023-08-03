



“What have you rolled in?” is a common refrain in many a doggy household – and many owners spend their days worrying about how to get rid of that dog smell. But it’s not as simple as giving the offending stain a quick wash and the job’s done. While we should not simply mask foul odours with pleasant scents, using the best dog shampoo for smell is essential both to wash out the stinking source and replace it with a sweet aroma. The ideal treatment to wash stinky dogs is one with an odour neutraliser rather than just a strong perfume.

The caution with delicious-smelling shampoos is that it is critical to choose a shampoo that uses natural ingredients, whereas some highly perfumed products contain harmful chemicals. Animal cosmetics are not as well regulated as human ones, points out dog groomer Trisha Heath, a specialist in canine dermatology. She cautions that many toxic ingredients are used in dog shampoos and dog conditioners, so make sure you study the composition of your chosen shampoo, and buy as natural as possible.

Best dog shampoo for smell

Bugalugs Stinky Dog Shampoo

Fragrance: Orange/bergamot | Sizes: 250ml, 500ml, 1l, 5l | Usage: Dilute at ratio 10:1 | RRP: £5.99 for 250ml |

Well, here’s a shampoo that does what it says on the tin. Stinky Dog Shampoo contains an odour neutraliser which eliminates bad smells and replaces them with a nice, Mediterranean fragrance of orange and bergamot, which smells amazing without being overpowering.

It’s also effective in the cleaning stakes, getting rid of the likes of fox poo and other faeces to leave your dog clean, shiny and soft.

Bugalugs has a vegan ethos, and this is also paraben-free. It is infused with Panthenol (Pro-Vitamin B5) to detangle and moisturise.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, petsandfriends.co.uk, lordsandlabradors.co.uk or petsathome.com

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Wahl Dirty Beastie

Fragrance: Fruity | Sizes: 500ml, 5l | Usage: Smaller bottles are ready to use; larger bottles dilute at ratio 32:1 | RRP: £9.99 for 500ml |

Based on natural ingredients, including aloe vera for extra sensitive skin, this pet shampoo is vegan-friendly, and free from silicone, phthalates, sorbates, phosphates and alcohol. It is effective at cleansing dirt, as well as deodorising even the stinkiest coat.

It includes extracts of peach, pear, passion flower and kiwi fruit to give a fresh, fruity scent which helps eliminate odour.

Suitable for use on a range of animals, including horses.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Poochiful Mucky Pup

Fragrance: Grapefruit/mint | Sizes: 300ml, 500ml, 1l | Usage: Dilute at ratio 15:1 | RRP: £4.95 for 300ml |

If fox poo is your problem – and it is for many dogs – this is the one for your pooch. This deep-cleaning shampoo is designed specifically for “smelly dogs, and dogs who roll in fox poo – it will get your smelly stink bomb clean”. The grapefruit and mint provides a refreshing, zingy fragrance to get rid of the stench, while gently cleaning away all the muck.

Tested on humans, this vegan-friendly, pH balanced, deodorising shampoo removes dirt and odours without stripping your dog’s sensitive skin of its natural oils.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or therange.co.uk

Ouai Fur Bébé Pet Shampoo

Fragrance: Mercer Street | Sizes: 474ml | Usage: Ready to use | RRP: £28 |

This might not be marketed precisely for stinky dogs, but its signature fragrance, “Mercer Street”, will make your pooch smell of Parisian chic. It contains notes of Italian lemon, Turkish rose, jasmine sambac and white musk. Ouai is known for its superior shampoos for human hair, and their pet range is just as high-quality while containing ingredients specifically chosen for the health and safety for dogs’ skin and fur.

It includes just the sort of ingredients we love: aloe vera to condition fur, rambutan seed extract to protect against pollution while hydrating the skin, and Panthenol for a shiny finish. It might be pricey, but it smells heavenly. Everyone will ask what shampoo your dog uses!

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or johnlewis.com

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Bramley Products Digby Dog Wash

Fragrance: Lavender/mandarin oil | Sizes: 50ml, 100ml, 250ml, 1l, 5l | Usage: Ready to use | RRP: £4 for 50ml |

Made with the finest essential oils and natural botanicals, Digby shampoo may be mild, but it packs some punch in the fragrance stakes. The fragrance of lavender and mandarin oils is the perfect foil for nasty smells.

It’s suitable for sensitive canine skin, is naturally non-toxic, and has antifungal, antiseptic and antibacterial properties – the perfect wash for muddy coats.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or johnlewis.com

Soapypups Oat Shampoo

Fragrance: Vanilla | Sizes: 500ml | Usage: Ready to use | RRP: £12.95 |

This shampoo features an innovative odour eliminator and neutraliser. It contains natural origin ingredients, so is free from harsh chemicals, and is suitable for sensitive skin.

Contains oat kernel extract for intensive moisturisation and has a natural vanilla scent. It can also help treat a yeast infection.

Plus, Soapypups donate £1 from every sale to raise funds for dogs in need.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

