Once the clocks go back, Hallowe’en is done and dusted, all thoughts start turning to Christmas. Particularly if you own pets, and therefore would rather not celebrate Guy Fawkes and his loud bangs. The jury is out if Christmas jumpers are ever really acceptable on fully grown adults, but dogs (and kids) are another matter entirely. The best dog Christmas jumpers are cute, cosy and make everyone smile. And if you’ve got your dog one of the best Advent calendars for dogs, then a festive outfit will be the cherry on top.

It’s fair to say that even the best dog Christmas jumpers are not practical purchases – you’re not after high-vis, waterproof or even thermal properties (although those are a bonus for thin-skinned dogs). We need to agree that this garment is more for the sake of the human than the pooch, but if it brings a bit of festive cheer, what’s the problem with that? Often, we’ll just pop it on our pet for quick photo and leave him au naturel for the rest of the day.

Just bear in mind that dogs don’t enjoy being laughed at, however comic they may look as a canine snowman. And certain fabrics, including wool and nylon, can irritate the skin or make the dog overheat, while poorly fitting jumpers may rub or cause discomfort. A cotton blend is the least irritating, and always monitor your dog to check he is comfortable. Look out for any signs of irritation, such as scratching, sneezing, head-shaking, swelling, rubs or cuts.

Best dog Christmas jumpers

Red Reindeer Knitted Jumper

Sizes: S–3XL | RRP: From £12.99 |

A handmade, stretchy jumper, in acrylic and cotton, available in six sizes. This is a fairly thick, cosy fabric, with small sleeves for an extra-cute look. We love the pompom red nose, and the tasteful garlanding around the neck and bottom.

In the UK? View at etsy.com

Abrrlo Dog Christmas Jumper

Sizes: XS–XXL| RRP: From £10.99 |

If your dog is after a more grand-dad vibe – pipe-and-slippers look – how about a cardigan? This cute knitted cardie is available in white bear, red snowflake or wine red reindeer patterns, with a button-up style along the back.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk

Tenghzi Christmas Dog Costume

Sizes: S–L | RRP: From £16.99 |

A stylish outfit in tasteful Christmassy red and white, with snowflake and reindeer patterns. The costume consists of a stretchy sweater, a hat and scarf. One for the Instagram post.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk

Joules Bauble Festive Family Print Dog Pyjamas

Sizes: S, M, L | RRP: From £14 |

Marketed as pyjamas, this festive print garment functions much like a jumper (with front sleeves) with all the Christmassy vibes you could want. The jolly fabric is adorned with Christmas trees, robins, candy canes, baubles, gingerbread men, Christmas puddings and so on…

Made from soft and comfy jersey stretch to make it easy to take on and off.

In the UK? View at johnlewis.com or viovet.co.uk

Emust Christmas Dog Jumper

Sizes: XS–XXL| RRP: From £16.99 |

Available in red or green, this snowflake-patterned jumper comes with a fur-lined hood with reindeer antlers. This is full-on festive garb, and certainly will make your pet look like he’s made the effort – but you won’t want to keep that furry hood on for too long.

Best suited to small dogs (and cats), for which there is a variety of sizes.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk

