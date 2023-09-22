



New puppy owners are sometimes advised to place a hot water bottle into their new puppy bed or crate, to mimic the sensation of sleeping in a litter next to a warm body. There are also dogs that easily feel the cold, such as whippets or Italian Greyhounds, and weak or elderly dogs. Any pooch struggling to keep out the cold could benefit from snuggling up to one of the best hot water bottles for dogs.

Many people use one of their own hot water bottles, but understandably this is not an item that most of us are willing to share. Furthermore, you need to be absolutely sure that your dog is not going to chew the hot water bottle. For dogs that are partial to chewing, a thermal pack hottie would be a better option, as these are typically heated up in the microwave rather than containing hot water. However, for most dogs, an ordinary rubber hot water bottle with a thick insulating cover is fine.

Whatever style of hot water bottle you choose, always make sure it is at a safe temperature before putting it in your dog’s bed. Place it under a cover or a blanket, so that your dog is not in direct contact with it.

Best hot water bottles for dogs

SnuggleSafe Microwave Heatpad

Style: Heatpad | Colour: Paw print | RRP: £23.59 |

A microwaveable heatpad, measuring 22 x 22cm, which stays warm for up to 10 hours. Remove the cover, heat up the disc inside according the timings listed, and then replace the cover before placing inside your dog’s bed. It is sturdy (which is ideal for dogs) but that makes it a little on the hard side, however you can add another blanket for softness.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or petsathome.com

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Ancol Self-Heating Pet Pad

Style: Pad | Colour: Cream | RRP: From £13.79 |

This consists of an ingenious thermal structure inside the pad which reflects your dog’s heat back to them, so no danger of it ever being too hot for your dog. The lamb-fleece style cover is soft and warming (and machine-washable, crucially). Best for keeping dogs warm rather than actively warming them up, but it does a great job at providing a cosy place.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Habigail Scottie Dog Water Bottle

Style: Hot water bottle | Colour: Cream, black or grey| RRP: £22.99 |

This adorable Scottie dog is irresistible for dog-lovers! The one-litre rubber bottle is manufactured to according to British Safety Standards, while the cute cover made of soft faux fur will make a delightful companion in your dog’s bed.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Hotties Microhottie

Style: Thermal pack | Colour: Light brown or Ochre | RRP: £14.99 |

For those who want to avoid boiling water, tricky (chewable) stoppers and gels, this pack heats up in minutes in the microwave and stays warm for hours. Gentle sustained heat delivers comfort as well as warmth. The soft, fleecy insulated cover retains heat and releases it slowly. This thermal pack is registered as a class 1 medical device.

The cover is machine washable.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Vagabond Fleece Cover and Hot Water Bottle

Style: Hot water bottle | Colour: Tartan Westie or Paw print | RRP: From £9.95 |

A quality hot water bottle made with a high rubber content and manufactured to exceed the British Safety Standard. We love the fun Westie cover, and the paw print one for the smaller bottle is also cute. The bottle comes in either one or two-litre capacity, and the cover is machine-washable.

Vagabond also do a plush teddy line, which is fun for those dogs that keep their teddy toys intact. Bruno Dog looks like a fox-red lab and would be an adorable addition to any dog bed.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Dawdix Hot Water Bottle with Soft Fleece Cover

Style: Hot water bottle | Colour: Grey | RRP: £5.89 |

This is a great value option, providing a no-frills hot water bottle with a reassuringly thick plush cover, to prevent scalding as well as insulating the hot water to keep it warm for longer.

The bottle itself is made from pure natural rubber with explosion-proof seams, and has a two-litre capacity.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

