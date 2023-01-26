



Most dogs aren’t bothered by wintry weather, but just like humans, some feel the cold more than others. Many will be fine for short periods outside without wearing an extra layer. But if your dog has thin fur, minimal fat insulation – such as whippets and greyhounds – or they’re old, young, underweight, they’ll benefit from wearing a coat. And the best dog coats have all the features you may need – you can choose a waterproof dog coat, a warm one, a drying dog coat for after a wet walk, and dog coats with a harness hole for those who don’t use a traditional lead.

The best dog coats come in a wide range of sizes (chest, neck and length), so take care to measure your dog carefully and get the perfect fit. If you are using them for his walks in particular, then he needs to be able to move freely. There are specialist dog coats available in more extreme shapes such as dachshunds and greyhounds, so there’s no need for their haunches to be out in the cold!

Do be aware, that some dogs have wonderfully thick coats designed to cope with freezing temperatures, such as huskies, and they may well be happier than ever out in the cold without extra layers. Likewise, most dogs will not need to wear a coat indoors, and will quickly overheat, so always monitor your pet’s wellbeing.

Best dog coats for every occasion

Ancol Muddy Paws Stormguard Dog Coat

Sizes: XS–XXL | Colours: Bright pink, navy, red, chocolate or high-vis | RRP: From £19.69 |

Warm and waterproof, this pragmatic coat has been inspired by professional outdoor pursuits clothing. It has a cosy fleece lining to insulate your dog from the cold, an enduring waterproof exterior to keep them dry and a chest protector strap to keep them clean and dry from puddles.

It features an elasticated neck for easy removal and snug fit, elasticated back straps, reflective edging tape for visibility and a neck flap with lead slot.

Morezi Greyhound Waterproof Coat

Sizes: XS–XXXL | Colour: Red, pink or navy | RRP: From £24.99 |

For dogs with requiring special contouring in the coat shape, Morezi has some great options. Whippets and greyhounds tend to feel the cold more than most dogs, due to carrying minimal fat. These coats are contoured specifically for the shape of the greyhound, whippet and lurcher breeds, and with seven available sizes, you should be able to get the perfect fit.

They have a waterproof outer layer, an inner fleece and an adjustable drawstring round the high collar to keep the draughts out. There is also a reflective section and piping round the coat for visibility in low light. There is also a harness hole.

Morezi also does a dachshund version.

Kurgo Loft Dog Jacket

Sizes: XS–XL | Colours: Ink blue/seaglass, coastal blue/orange, black/yellow, chilli red/charcoal, deep violet/charcoal, grass green/charcoal, greenery/forest green or magenta/petal | RRP: From £27.49 |

Great for active walks. This jacket includes a zipper opening to wear with your dog’s favourite harness. This reversible jacket is an athletic fit that allows the dog to walk and run freely. It is made from durable ripstop material to prevent itchiness.

The “Loft” technology is designed to keep the dog warm without overheating, adding warmth not weight. It is water-resistant with insulation.

It features a reflective trim for visibility in the dark, and an adjustable hook and loop belly closure for custom fit.

Can be worn with the Kurgo Fleece Sweater – also with harness hole – on bitterly cold days.

Henry Wag Waterproof Dog Coat

Sizes: XS–XXL | Colour: blue/grey | RRP: from £24.99 |

This waterproof coat includes a lead and harness access slot with protective flap cover.

Designed to allow you and your dog to spend longer outside, and minimise the impact of dirt and water on your return home. Features a layer of insulation filling to give some protection from the cold. The materials include Hydro-Comfort Technology making the material breathable and waterproof for maximum comfort. It also includes a reflective stripe along the side of the coat for night-time visibility.

Adjustable collar for a snug fit, and an elastic head hole to ensure even broad-headed breeds can be easily dressed, as well as elastic leg straps to keep the coat in place.

3 Peaks Waterproof and Windproof Dog Suit

Sizes: XXS–XL | Colour: Grey | RRP: From £27 |

When only a jumpsuit will do. This suit has full body coverage and taped seams to keep the as much of the dog as possible protected from wind and rain. The full-length zipper makes for an easy fit. It has reflective piping to increase visibility in darker conditions.

3 Peaks also make a coat with antibacterial finish, a water-resistant padded coat and a lightweight waterproof coat.

Ruff and Tumble Dog Drying Coat

Sizes: XXXS–XL, plus 6 breed-specific sizes | Colours: Sandringham blue, blackberry, mud, beach stripes, French navy, burgundy, harbour stripes, brick red, heather or bottle green | RRP: From £31.95 |

Every dog needs a drying coat to keep him snug as he dries off after a wet walk or a bath. This “dog dressing gown” is ultra-absorbent yet breathable. It dries your dog quickly, with double-thickness towelling for comfort. Manufacturers say it is the number one multi-purpose dog towel robe on the market for indoor and outdoor use, as well as travel. It has also featured as a winner on BBC1’s The Customer is Always Right.

The inside layer wicks moisture from the coat, and their body heat pushes the moisture through to the outer layer of towelling. Accessories include a long adjustable hood/collar, a handy hanging loop, and an extra wide belly flap for maximum coverage. Plus adjustable velcro and elasticated leg straps for the perfect fit.

