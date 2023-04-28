



An itchy dog is frustrating both for the irritated pooch and the owner, who will quickly begin their search for the “best itch relief for dogs”. There are the obvious culprits to eradicate, such as fleas and mites, which you can tackle with the best flea treatments.

If the problem persists, consult your vet who will thoroughly assess the dog and discuss blood tests, allergies and treatment plans. It could be a bacterial or fungal infection, which can be cured. Your vet may suggest trying out different foods (such as dog foods for allergies), medicated shampoos and creams, steroids or even antibiotics if the problem is severe.

Fundamentally, the cause of the itchiness, infection or allergy needs to be eliminated or your dog will never stop scratching. Applying creams and lotions – even home-made with natural ingredients – or administering antihistamines, however well-meaning, may exacerbate the allergy or worsen the infection.

But there are itchy cases whose root cause you may know and have treated. So, if the issue is simply the result of a treated flea infection, for example, or a wound that is healing, or you simply want to keep your dog’s skin in great condition, help is at hand to find the best itch relief for dogs. But the bottom line? If you’re unsure, consult your vet.

Best itch relief for dogs

YuMOVE Skin & Coat Care

Application: Add to food | Flavour: Salmon | RRP: £20 for 250ml |

A natural oil supplement, enriched with cold-pressed salmon oil which provides a high level of omega-3 to calm and soothe sensitive skin. It contains omega-6 from borage oil to reduce itching and scratching in three to six weeks.

YuMove is the UK’s number one veterinary supplement brand and this product contains scientifically proven ingredients.

Backed by a “see the difference” money back guarantee.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, yumove.co.uk or petsathome.com

Vetericyn Plus Antimicrobial Hot Spot Spray

Application: Spray | RRP: £17.50 for 237ml |

This pain-free solution can be applied to your dog’s irritations, abrasions or other skin issues to clean the affected area and provide safe and effective relief. It is safe to use around the mouth, nose, ears, eyes and sensitive skin.

The solution is backed by scientific research and testing. It is a non-irritating, sting-free hydrogel, free of antibiotics, steroids and iodine. It is used by veterinarians worldwide, while reviewers say it helps to heal wounds fast and prevent irritation and itching.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com or chewy.com

Vet’s Best Hot Spot Shampoo

Application: Shampoo | RRP: £9.53 for 470ml |

This natural formula is designed to provide fast relief for itchy, dry and irritated skin. The key natural ingredients include a soothing mixture of tea tree oil, aloe vera, and chamomile to relieve red, inflamed skin from itching and scratching.

This product is formulated and recommended by vets, and is alcohol-free and no-sting. Will not affect topical flea and tick control products.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or petsandfriends.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com or chewy.com

Hofseth Biocare Brilliant Salmon Oil

Application: Add to food | Flavour: Salmon | RRP: £9.99 for 300ml |

Uses a patented process to extract salmon oil to ensure it’s 100% pure and human-grade. The natural anti-inflammatory compounds within this formula improve the skin, soften paws and treat moulting as well as managing cholesterol and arthritis. The goodness from the fish oil includes DHA, EPA and DPA omega-3 and -6 fatty acids (seven times more than the average fish oil), which keep your pets coat soft, helps with itching and supports overall health.

Zero waste and sustainable: no acid treatment, solvents, chemicals, GMOs, artificial additives, preservatives or colourings. The manufacturer claims to ensure that “no part of the fish is wasted – from catch to bottle”.

Simply pump the liquid on to your dog’s food and look out for the results.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or petsathome.com

In the US? View now at amazon.com

NutriPaw All-Itch & Immunity Treats

Application: Feed as chews | Flavour: Salmon | RRP: £34.99 for 360g |

Billed as the “UK’s most loved itch soothing chew”, these tasty supplements are designed to help support scratching, licking, chewing and soothe your dog’s sensitive skin.

The 100% natural ingredients include colostrum, organic turmeric, Alaskan salmon oil, organic liquorice root, apple cider vinegar and vitamin C, plus a five-blend probiotic.

They are vet-checked and recommended to support canine itching, and should be used for a minimum of 30 days for itch support and a normal histamine response.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

TropiClean Medicated Itch Relief Shampoo

Application: Shampoo | Scent: Oatmeal and Tea Tree | RRP: £7.99 for 355ml |

This oatmeal and tea tree medicated itch relief dog shampoo exfoliates, moisturises and conditions your pet’s skin and coat, effectively soothing dry, itchty and irritated skin. It is enhanced with beta hydroxy to help provide long-lasting itch-relief for dogs.

The pH balanced formula is free from soap, parabens and dyes and is made with naturally derived ingredients – either naturally occurring raw materials or adapted from naturally occurring plant or mineral-based raw materials. These include colloidial oatmeal, tea tree, chamomile, aloe, pomegranate, yucca, kiwi and papaya extracts.

The coconut cleanser helps remove dirt and smells from the coat, leaving your pet silky soft.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

