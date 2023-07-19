



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Accidents happen. And when you’re toilet-training your new dog – or caring for an older dog in an incontinent phase – they happen frequently. Unfortunately it’s not as simple as wiping the puddle away. Urine can cause lasting damage to both flooring and particularly carpets, as well as making the house smell and creating a breeding ground for bacteria. It’s therefore essential to know how to get dog pee out of carpets as quickly as possible.

Speed is of the essence. When pee first emerges from the dog’s body it is slightly acidic and this is the time to clean it up. It quickly begins to oxidise and create a colour change in the carpet, which can be permanent. Warm urine also creates a breeding ground for bacteria, so you’ll want to get rid of that potential threat immediately. As the urine dries, it turns more alkaline, and is harder to remove.

Besides unsightly stains, no one wants a smell of pee pervading their home. Decomposing urine – caused by bacteria – stinks! And if you wet a dried urine patch to try to wash out the smell, the ammonia stench returns. But another reason for cleaning up accidents immediately is that a bad smell persists even once the bacteria have been destroyed. This is because the salts left behind when the urine has dried, draw water to them and when that evaporates the odour returns. So, somehow, you need to eliminate all the salts both in and under the carpet to banish the smell from lingering.

And we all know that dogs tend to return to pee in the same place they soiled before because the scent of dried urine acts as an attractant. So it’s vitally important to banish every trace of their previous misdemeanours.

How to get dog pee out of carpets – the kit

The best cleaning agents for bodily fluids, including urine, are biodegradable enzymatic cleansers, as these neutralise the bacteria. They work on a molecular level to break down both the stains and the smells, and are safe to use around pets and people. Choose a cleaner specifically made to target dog urine (like this one from Amazon) – it’s handy to keep some in your cupboard for use at any time. Do not use bleach as it can produce toxic gases when combined with pet urine.

If you do not have an enzymatic cleanser to hand, you may well already have household items that will do the job – which is key given that you need to act fast. Baking soda is effective, especially when mixed with distilled white vinegar.

You will also need a sponge, some paper towels and some newspaper.

If your dog has a habit of peeing in secret places, and you can smell the problem before you see it, a urine detector light (like this one on Amazon) is a handy tool.

Simple Solution Dog Stain & Odour Remover at amazon.co.uk

Use this to eliminate and neutralise tough pet stains and odours, including urine, faeces, and vomit. It breaks down the odour-causing bacteria and prevents repeat marking, too. View Now

Step-by-step guide to eliminating pee stains and odours

As soon as you spot the wet patch, place a layer of paper towels on top. If the carpet is a rug, lift it up and put towels underneath the wet spot as well. Place newspaper on top and stamp on the paper to help the towels absorb as much moisture as possible. Remove the paper and rinse the patch with water using a sponge. Absorb excess water again with towels. If you don’t have enzymatic cleanser to hand, then sprinkle baking soda thinly over the wet patch and leave for 12 hours before vacuuming thoroughly. Or, mix 250ml of vinegar with 2 tsp of baking soda in a spray bottle and spray on the patch. Leave to sit for 20min then blot with towels until dry to the touch. If this does not do the trick, or you come across the stain after it has started to dry, an enzymatic cleanser is the answer. Saturate the affected area to just beyond the border of the wet patch, and let it sit for 20min (or follow the product-specific instructions). Blot up as much moisture as you can and leave the area to air-dry. Remember that you need to remove all of the alkaline salts left behind when the urine has dried in order to eliminate both the smell and the stain.

You may also enjoy reading…

Suck it up: the best hoovers for dog hair Down Fido down! How to keep dogs off the couch 25 fabulous facts about dogs 21 of the cutest dog breeds to make you coo, smile (and want more dogs…) Don’t cut to the quick: how to clip your pooch’s nails safely Super savings on Horse & Hound magazine this summer

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.