Not everyone wants their dog to sleep on the bed or the sofa, but some pooches loves nothing more than cuddling up in front of the TV – even if they’ve been treated to one of the best dog beds money can buy. Many so-called “lap-dogs” are vertically challenged, and some find it difficult to hop up to the height of their desired vantage point. One handy way to ensure they only sleep where you want them to, is to invest in the best dog bed stairs, which they can scale to the appropriate bed. Plus, if they can’t quite power themselves up with the hindlegs, or are a little bit stiff, stairs can be a help – not to mention if you’re tired of lifting them up.

You’ll want to find steps that are non-slip, sturdy and the appropriate size and incline for your dog to manage easily. Many steps come with removable carpets, which is ideal as you can wash them easily. Bear in mind that if your dog is struggling with his mobility, has joint issues or arthritis, he may be better off with a ramp. A ramp is the easiest option for a dog to climb and, therefore, the most gentle on sore joints.

Best dog bed stairs and steps

Masthome Dog Steps

Steps: 2, 3 or 4 | Step height: 8cm | Overall height: 30, 40 or 52cm | RRP: From £29.99 |

These dog steps are in a sloped design, which reduces stress on the joints. High-density foam provides support and a slow rebound to help your dog climb safely and comfortably. Ideal for the short-legged, very young and elderly dogs.

The steps feature an anti-slip bottom with silicone pawprints, for stability. Removable corduroy cover also helps with security as the dog is climbing, and the sides are covered with stylish durable suede. Comes with sticky lint roller to help keep the steps clean.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Trixie Stairs

Steps: 3 | Step height: 15cm | Overall height: 40/44/47cm | RRP: £89.99 |

These collapsible steps are height adjustable, so you can decide which of the three heights works best for the bed or couch you want your dog to be able to climb on to. A smart look with varnished MDF, and covered with felt so that the paws don’t slip.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Zvonema Dog Stairs

Colours: Black, blue, grey, brown | Steps: 2, 3 or 4 | Step height: 6–13cm | Overall height: 30–51cm | RRP: From £37.99 |

This stable and durable design features an outer fleece made of soft corduroy which means dogs are less prone to slip. The interior is made of high-density sponge, which is resilient and not easy to deform. It can take dogs up to 60lb (27kg).

The steps are deep, to increase the area the pets can step on, and it has a gentle inclination angle to reduce the load on the legs while climbing, making it useful for dogs with reduced mobility such as puppies and senior dogs.

It has an anti-slip bottom to provide more grip. The cover can be removed for machine-washing, and comes with a lint roller.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Pet Gear Easy Step Pet Stairs

Steps: 2 or 3 | Step height: 15.3cm | Overall height: 43.1–58.4cm | RRP: From £70 |

Dedicated pet stairs with wide and deep steps to enable small dogs to get their entire body on each platform, and large dogs to climb comfortably. The innovative incline of each step reduces the amount of stairs needed, eliminating stress on your dog.

The carpet tread is removable and machine-washable.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or petsathome.com

Midyb Dog Steps

Steps: 3, 4 or 5 | Step height: 10cm | Overall height: 30–51cm | RRP: From £27.99 |

Handy for those seeking a five-step staircase, Midyb’s stairs are covered with faux cashmere fabric which help to prevent slipping. This can be removed and machine-washed.

The stairs are lightweight and portable, with an anti-skid surface and bottom for stability.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Neekor Pet Stairs

Steps: 3 or 4 | Step height: 10cm | Overall height: 30–40cm | RRP: From £42.99 |

These folding pet stairs double up as a storage box for dog objects, such as blankets and toys. Available in three or four-step designs.

The outer layer is made from soft flannel and high-elastic sponge, for comfort as the dog climbs. The hard board at the bottom keeps the stairs stable.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk

