9 dog breeds that don’t shed (much)





One of the (very rare) downsides of owning a dog is the amount of hair they shed. Doggy homes need more regular vacuuming, and the sheer volume of canine fluff necessitates a specialist hoover for dog hair. Hair sticks to your clothes (here’s how to remove it), on your sofas, even up your nose! This is particularly – and literally – irritating if someone in the family is allergic to dogs. For this reason, many dog-lovers seek out dog breeds that don’t shed.

It’s worth noting for those that have a serious allergy to dogs, there is no such thing as a hypoallergenic dog. The proteins that all dogs produce, whether in saliva, urine, hair or dead skin cells (dander), can trigger an allergic reaction. However, dogs that shed copiously release more dander into the air, so allergy-sufferers may be less affected by a dog that sheds less.

Dog breeds may have double coats, single coats or even be hairless – and while the less hair a dog has, it will still have dander and so you can’t guarantee it won’t trigger a reaction.

The original “hypoallergenic” breed is the poodle. It comes in toy, miniature and standard, so there’s a size for everyone (but the smaller the dog, the less dander it produces). Be aware that the trend for mixed poodle breeds may diminish the low-shedding qualities of the poodle, so if this is your main priority in a dog, then go for a pure-bred. Poodles are a great option as a low-shedding breed as they have a single coat, meaning they don’t experience seasonal shedding. They also have a long hair-growth cycle, resulting in less shedding overall. And their tight curls trap loose hair so it doesn’t float around in the air in your home.

Besides the archetypal poodle, Horse & Hound has narrowed down a selection of dogs that shed less than most, with three small, three medium-sized and three large breeds.

9 dog breeds that don’t shed

Big dogs

Afghan Hound

The ideal dog for those who love big hair, but want a low-shedding breed. The elegant and beautiful Afghan hound has a fine and silky single coat, which is low-shedding but high-maintenance.

Giant Schnauzer

These moustachioed creatures make look hairy but they actually shed little, despite having a double coat. They do take a fair amount of grooming, but their dense, wiry coat tends to stay put! Schnauzers also come in smaller sizes, so if you prefer a more diminutive canine friend, take your pick.

Komondor

The equivalent of dreadlocks on a human, the Komondor’s mop-like corded coat is spectacular, but also low-shedding. They typically shed their undercoat twice a year, and require regular bathing.

Medium dogs

Soft-coated wheaten terrier

This is a low-shedding breed as it does not have an undercoat. Also, their hair has a longer growth cycle than average so shedding is less frequent. Their coat is more like human hair than fur, which means they are less likely to trigger allergies. However, their soft, silky hair does require regular grooming to prevent tangles.

Barbet

Also known as the “Mud Dog”, this French breed is related to the poodle and is a water dog bred to retrieve waterfowl. It has webbed feet and a dense, water-repellent coat, and is happy to brave the boggiest swamp to collect their prey.

This is another breed that has hair not fur, meaning it is sheds less. However, bear in mind that this is quite a messy dog! Its cuddly, curly coat attracts burrs, dirt, twigs and so on, plus its hair will tuft and matt, and sometimes come out in little lumps around the home if you don’t groom it regularly. However, it doesn’t shed hairs all over your jumper or carpets like regular dogs.

Xoloitzcuintle

The “Mexican hairless dog” (pronounce (pronounce sholo-its-quintli) comes in three sizes, all descending from the standard size which originated in western Mexico. The name means dog of the god Xolotl, the Aztec dog of deformed things – being hairless. However, it was also believed to have healing powers, including for asthma.

As it has no hair, other than a tuft on its skull, it does not shed. It can also sweat through its skin, unlike other dogs, and is best suited to warm climates due to its lack of insulation.

Small dogs

Bedlington Terrier

These low-shedding dogs have a soft yet coarse double coat, and do require regular grooming and trimming. They have a tight curl, which gives the appearance of a sheep’s thick wool. This prevents flyaway hairs and so these adorable lamb-like dogs are considered a good option for allergy sufferers.

Maltese

These cute white bundles of fluff have hair not fur, and tend to shed about the same amount as a human, losing their hair lightly throughout the year with a slower hair growth cycle than most breeds. Their long, silky, straight coats do require a bit of effort on the grooming front, however.

Bichon Frise

Similar to the Maltese, having hair not fur, the Bichon Frise sheds lightly throughout the year. They have a plush, dense and cottony coat, which tends to trap loose hair rather than sprinkling it around the home. Just when they are growing out of the puppy stage, they do replace their entire puppy coat with an adult one, and so may shed more during this phase.

