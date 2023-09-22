



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Dog crates don’t typically come with bedding. Not everyone wants to put a bed in their dog crate, for example, if you’re puppy pad training – or if they are destructive and will eat their bedding rather than rest on it. While you address your dog’s chewing tendencies, you may choose to leave the crate bare – or you can shop the best dog beds for chewers, some of which will fit in a crate. However, most dogs, if they are to spend any period of time shut in, will appreciate the addition of one of the best dog beds for crates. This is particularly the case for elderly or arthritic dogs, who will benefit from something soft and supportive for their joints.

Besides being a useful training tool, a crate should be a dog’s haven, somewhere he wants to rest and relax. A nice, soft bed will encourage this. You can either find a suitably sized and shaped dog bed or a crate pad, which is thinner (allowing your dog more headroom) and designed specifically to fit in standard crate sizes. Some regular beds will fit in a crate, so long as they are rectangular and in the correct ratios. Just check the measurements of your crate against the size of pad, mattress or bed, to ensure it will be the right fit.

Best dog beds for crates

Rosewood 40 Winks Crate Mattress

Sizes: S–XL | Colour: Olive green | RRP: From £18 |

This classic-looking quilted mattress is both practical and stylish. It is washable, water-resistant and has a non-skid base. A nice touch is the raised outer lip as many dogs enjoy resting their heads on this.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Bedsure Waterproof Crate Mattress

Sizes: M–XXL | Colour: Black, brown, green, grey, blue, pink or warm taupe | RRP: From £29.99 |

This is an ideal bed if your dog sleeps in his crate for long periods as it’s extremely soft and comfortable, with a 10cm thick mattress. It is also suitable for dogs suffering from arthritis thanks to its orthopaedic qualities. The tufted dots help prevent the filling from clumping so it retains a smart look and stays comfortable.

Machine-washable and waterproof.

Bedsure also does a calming fluffy dog crate mattress, designed to soothe dogs with high anxiety levels.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Joejoy Orthopaedic Dog Bed

Sizes: M–XL | Colour: Grey | RRP: From £23.99 |

An orthopaedic bed incorporating high-density egg foam to distribute the dog’s weight evenly and relieve pressure while allowing airflow.

The luxurious rose velvet top is soft and comforting, while the mattress itself is fairly firm and supportive, to enable the spine to align in a neutral position and reduce strain.

Features a non-slip base, the bed is waterproof and the cover machine-washable.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Sapphire Dog Cage Mat

Sizes: S–XL | Colour: Black, blue, green, grey, navy or red | RRP: From £17.24 |

An extremely practical solution to give your dog a soft place to rest, while minimising the hassle of washing fabric beds. This heavy-duty mat has a high-grade canvas cover which is 100% waterproof, so prevents liquids soaking into the bed and causing discomfort. It can be washed down easily.

It is filled with a polyester fibre which helps prevent pressure sores and provides comfort. Ideal for young (or elderly) dogs who haven’t yet mastered toilet training.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Mora Pets Crate Mattress

Sizes: Six sizes from 45x37cm to 106x71cm | Colour: Blue, brown, pink, grey, light pink | RRP: From £13.59 |

A cute range of patterned mattresses with a reversible side, to add a splash of colour and a homely touch to your dog’s crate. They are made from a high-quality fleece and can be chucked in the washing machine without having to unzip any covers, making them super practical. Lightweight and comfortable, without offering the deep filling that some of the thicker mattresses provide.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Jaspureia Crate Mattress

Sizes: S–XXL | Colour: Brown, black, grey or pink | RRP: From £18.99 |

How comfy does this bed look! This ultra-soft plush bed is marketed as an “anti-anxiety” mattress, and is delightfully deep and fluffy for your dog to sink into. It has a 6cm filling, perhaps slightly thinner that it looks, but it does provide a cosy, homely base to your crate. (It is designed to fit standard dog crates).

Water-resistant and machine-washable, and with an anti-slip base.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

You may also enjoy reading…

Best dog crates: a safe haven for the home and the car Have dog, will travel – the best soft crates to keep your pooch safe and happy while on the move How to crate train your pup successfully: tips from an expert Best orthopaedic dog beds to ease stiffness and boost sleep Best dog play pens for security and comfort 6 issues of Horse & Hound magazine for just £9.99

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.