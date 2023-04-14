



Summertime gives us a chance to make the most of the daylight hours and head out for long (hopefully sunny) walks with our dogs. However, the sun’s rays are more powerful during the summer months, and just as human skin is more prone to sunburn, so is your dog’s – especially if he has pink skin and short hair. But it’s not simply a case of a dab of sunscreen for you and one for him. You need to find a sun cream specifically designed to give the best protection for dogs. Do not use human sunscreen because most products designed for us contain zinc oxide, which is dangerous for dogs if they lick it. Bear in mind that even some sun creams marketed for animals do still contain zinc oxide, so check the ingredients and avoid these products.

Furthermore, canine sun cream should be free of PABA (para-aminobenzoic acid), a UV B filter which is also toxic to dogs if ingested. Fragrance-free is also preferable – although there are many natural ingredients that provide a pleasant scent. For dogs who enjoy a dip, a waterproof sunscreen is ideal.

Best sun cream for dogs: take your pick

Petkin Doggy Sunmist

Form: Spray | Scent: Coconut | Size: 120ml | RRP: £8.79 |

Simply spray on for instant sun protection, comparing to SPF15 on human sunscreens. This is a veterinarian-tested, non-greasy formula that can be removed with water. Safe to use on sensitive areas, such as ears, nose and muzzle.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or petsathome.com

In the US? View now at amazon.com or chewy.com

Be:Loved Be:Sunsafe

Form: Balm | Scent: Citronella | Size: 60g | RRP: £9.99 |

A sun protection balm for four-legged friends – including dogs and horses – formulated using intensively nourishing ingredients. Not only does it provide the equivalent of SPF 15, it also repels insects.

Ingredients include vitamin A, E and F, beeswax, grapeseed oil, shea butter, coconut oil, citronella, chamomile, lavender, carrot seed and raspberry seed oil.

Tested on humans (“if it’s not good enough for us, it’s not good enough for our pets”).

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, notonthehighstreet.com or petsathome.com

Cooper & Gracie First Aid Antibacterial Itchy Skin Cream

Form: Cream | Scent: Natural | Size: 60g | RRP: £12.99 |

This is formulated specifically to combat itchy skin which many animals suffer when outdoors in the sun, healing wounds and protecting skin from harmful UV rays. As pets tend to lick themselves when irritated, a a chemical-free cream is essential – this product is 100% natural and doesn’t involves any toxic irritant ingredients, making it lick safe and an ideal natural skin protection for animals. It is UV protective cream to SPF50. It is easily absorbed into skin and instantly brings a cooling and soothing effect to cracked or itchy skin.

Ingredients include hemp, chamomile, aloe vera, eucalyptus and clove.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or etsy.com



Gold Label Sunguard

Form: Balm | Scent: Natural | Sizes: 100g or 250g | RRP: £12.60 for 250g |

Gold Label Sunguard is a sunblock and soother designed for horses with areas that are susceptible to the rays of the sun, but is also suitable for other animals, including dogs. Contains only natural ingredients: shea butter, calamine and sunscreen SPF 30. It should be applied liberally to areas at risk especially pink skin.

We tested this on horses and rated it 8/10 – read our full Gold Label Sunguard review.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Barrier Sunburn Soother

Form: Cream | Scent: Natural | Size: 250ml | RRP: £7.61 |

A soothing and moisturising liquid formulation, Barrier Sunburn Soother is rapidly absorbed and quickly gets to work nourishing raw, inflamed skin. Using natural and 100% non-toxic ingredients, this rich cream offers SPF25 protection and is unperfumed.

We tested this on horses and rated it 8/10 – read our full Barrier Sunburn Soother review.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or equus.co.uk

