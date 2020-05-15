Gold Label Sun Guard review

Gold Label Sun Guard Score 8/10 Performance: 8/10

Ease of use: 6/10

Long lasting: 9/10

Value: 8/10 Manufacturer: Gold Label Price as reviewed: £13 for 250g

Welcome to our group test of sun creams. All of the sun creams in this group test have been put through their paces by Harriet Rimmer, who runs a livery, schooling and sales yard with a particular focus on hunting. Find out what she thought below

Official description



Gold Label Sun Guard is an SPF50 sunblock and soother for horses with areas that are susceptible to the sun’s rays. It contains only natural ingredients, including shea butter, calamine and sunscreen.

First impressions

It smelt great and came in a handy-sized pot. The cream looked quite thick.

Overview of performance

The product performed very well once on the skin, but was much easier to apply once softened and warmed by your hands first. The horses were slightly awkward about having it put on, but I don’t know whether it was the smell or the consistency of the cream. However, it did stay on all day, provided full coverage and soothed any existing sunburn.

Harriet’s likes and dislikes

I really liked how it only required one application and you could trust it to stay on all day. I did wonder whether it was the smell or consistency that put the horses off it, but then it could have been down to the way I applied it or that one did have a little bit of sunburn already, meaning he was more sensitive during the application process.