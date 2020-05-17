It’s not just humans who have to think about using sun protection during the summer months – horses with pink-skinned areas are particularly susceptible to sun damage, so a good quality sun block is a must if your horse is sensitive to the sun’s rays. The best equine sun protection products are those that are easy to apply, offer good coverage, are long-lasting and provide adequate UVA and UVB protection.

Horse & Hound has been working with a number of professional riders, trainers and yards to put a range of products to the test in a busy yard environment. And here are the results…

Horse & Hound’s pick of the best sun creams 2020

RRP £30.25 for 500g

“This was superb — by far the most amazing all-purpose cream I’ve used. It didn’t rub off and was very easy to apply.”

10/10

RRP £10.50 for 200g

“It’s easy enough to apply as it is tinted, so you can see exactly where you have applied it. The cream provided great coverage and a little goes a long way.”

9/10

RRP £7.61 for 250g

“This was very easy to apply, long lasting and absorbed quickly. It did have a slight shine when initially applied, but once soaked in you wouldn’t know the product was on.”

8/10

RRP £12.60 for 250g

“It smelt great and came in a handy-sized pot. I really liked how it only required one application and you could trust it to stay on all day.”

8/10

Meet the product tester

Harriet Rimmer is a busy yard owner and hunting enthusiast. She produces and sell hunters, alongside riding and training horses for owners. During the season, Harriet is out at least three times a week — at least once with her local pack and visiting others as much as she can, whatever the weather. Over the summer, Harriet spends her time getting the horses out and about wherever she can to gain some life experience.

Horse & Hound is in the process of testing a wide range of equestrian kit, clothing and equipment, the results of which will be published on HorseandHound.co.uk

