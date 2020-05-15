Lincoln Sun Bloc review

Lincoln Sun Bloc Score 9/10 Performance: 9/10

Ease of use: 9/10

Long lasting: 10/10

Value: 9/10 Manufacturer: Lincoln Price as reviewed: £11 for 200g

Welcome to our group test of sun creams. All of the sun creams in this group test have been put through their paces by Harriet Rimmer, who runs a livery, schooling and sales yard with a particular focus on hunting. Find out what she thought below

Official description



Lincoln Sun Bloc is a protective, soothing sunblock formulated to safeguard delicate skin at high risk of sunburn. It provides maximum protection using naturally occurring zinc oxide, a proven UV filter, plus two additional UV filters to reflect and absorb UVA and UVB rays. It’s also water-resistant for durability and resilience. Ingredients include aloe vera, which gently calms the skin, and lanolin, which conditions and moisturises. The cream is tinted to aid application and is designed to protect muzzles, scars and photosensitive areas.

First impressions

This cream was not particularly perfumed and had quite a thick consistency.

Overview of performance

The tint made it easy to apply because you can see exactly where you’ve put it. The cream provided great coverage and the horses weren’t too bothered about having it put on. A little went a long way, too, so it worked out to be quite economical.

Harriet’s likes and dislikes

I really liked how easy it was to apply and that it physically blocks the UV rays and acts as a barrier. I only needed to apply it once and it lasted all day.