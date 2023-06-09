



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Summer is here and much as we humans might enjoy it, many dogs suffer in the heat – and knowing how to keep dogs cool is really important. They pant, seek out shady spots, and their usual activity under the hot sun can seem like a chore not a joy. As much as we feel that daily doggy exercise is a non-negotiable, in a heatwave the opposite may be true. As qualified dog trainer, rehabilitator and behaviourist Helen Masters advises: “An important thing to remember in extreme heat is that no dog ever died from missing a walk!” A cooling mat is one solution for while the dog is resting, but for when he’s on the move on a hot day, a great way to keep your pooch comfortable is for him to don one of the best dog cooling jackets.

During warm spells, make the most of the light early mornings and late evenings, and if you have access to acres of shady forest, use them. And while we might strip off on a hot day and wear as little as is decently possible to allow as much airflow over our skin as possible, the extra layer of a cooling jacket might be just the ticket for a hot dog.

Most of these vest-like jackets keep the dog cool by evaporation. This means that the jacket’s cooling properties stay active until the wet material evaporates. The evaporation method is essentially the same as what sweating does for us (dogs being unable to sweat). You soak the vest in water, wring it out and put it on the dog. As the water evaporates, the air surrounding your dog’s body is cooled, thereby cooling the dog. Depending on the technical nature of the vest, it may have conductive layers to accelerate the removal of heat.

It is possible to find jackets that work with frozen gel packs, like cooling mats do. Bear in mind that the gel packs can be heavy, which is an important consideration, as carrying extra weight around can make them hot with the additional effort, therefore for this guide we will highlight only jackets that cool via evaporation.

6 of the best cooling dog jackets

Ruffwear Swamp Cooler Harness

Sizes: XXS–L/XL | Colours: Sage green, heliotrope purple or graphite grey | RRP: £83.95 |

This has a three-layer construction which has a dual action of protecting against heat and reflecting the sun. The wicking Spandex layer reflects heat and aids evaporation, the absorbent middle layer stores water to keep the dog cool, while a mesh lining helps to keep the dog dry.

We love the built-in padded handle, lead attachment and load-dispersing chest/belly panel. It’s robust and suitable for active dogs, as it allows a full range of motion and is easy to take on and off with the adjustable side-release buckles.

It is quite pricey, but it’s high-spec with the three-layer construction for maximum cooling power. Ruffwear also make a cooling vest.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or alpinetrek.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Kurgo Core Cooling Vest

Sizes: S–XL | Colour: Icy blue/storm blue | RRP: £35.46 |

This lightweight vest has a dual action – its silvery reflective colour reflects the sun to keep the heat away, and after being soaked, it evaporates water to cool the dog’s chest area and neck.

Good for walks as it features a two-way zipper to access the harness or collar. It probably keeps evaporating for an hour’s activity before it needs rewetting but is very effective during this time. It has an inner core that stores the water, while the inner mesh lining transfers the cooling effect to the dog’s body.

This vest typically comes up on the small side, so check the sizing chart and err on the larger size if towards the top of a bracket.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or gsequestrian.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com or kurgo.com

WeatherBeeta Therapy-Tec Cooling Coat

Sizes: 12 sizes from 25–80cm | Colour: Blue | RRP: £34.99 |

This has a special super-absorbent PVA lining that is activated by cold water. The outer is mesh, which allows air to flow through the cooling material. The Therapy-Tec includes ceramic fabric technology designed to increase circulation, improve muscle function and enhance recovery. It’s a high-spec product that does the job of keeping dogs cool, for a competitive price.

There are 12 sizes of available, so you should be able to find the perfect fit for your dog according to WeatherBeeta’s sizing chart.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or gsequestrian.co.uk

Animate Cooling Dog Coat

Sizes: 8–32in | Colour: Navy | RRP: From £13.39–51.19 |

This coat should help your dog retain a normal body temperature, enabling him to stay at 6–12ºC cooler during high temperatures, thereby preventing illnesses such as heatstroke. It’s great to use after exercise to cool the dog down while he is panting and trying to reduce his own body temperature.

It features a water-activated design and is made with super-absorbent cooling materials. It comes in six sizes, and is also fully adjustable around the stomach and chest for a comfortable fit.

Like most of these coats, it can drip a little when you first put it on, but it stays wet and cool for hours so does the trick.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Easidri Cooling Coat

Sizes: XS–XL | Colour: Blue | RRP: From £29.99–79.99 |

This popular coat has a unique cell structure which slowly releases its moisture without wetting your pet’s fur. It’s super absorbent, so can take in a lot of water to evaporate, while at the same time, it is durable and tear- and scratch-resistant, so ideal for those dogs who enjoy a bit of rough and tumble.

It is easy to adjust with chest and stomach straps, and the seven sizes (including wide fittings) mean there’s a fit for every dog. Some cooling coats are quite skimpy, but this one covers most of the body, so can exert its cooling action on the skin covering the internal organs which is a definite plus. A high-quality, effective coat.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Kipetto Watermelon Cooling Vest

Sizes: M–XL | Colour: Red/green | RRP: From £14.95 |

This one is a bit of fun! It’s not as high-tech as others on this guide, but it’s a great price and will spark a giggle while out and about on a summer’s day – while keeping your dog cool. Who doesn’t feel better at the sight of watermelon on a hot afternoon?

It is made of cooling fabric, which is both breathable and highly absorbent, which you dunk in cold water and wring out the excess. It is a very lightweight jacket, so while it might not be the most advanced in terms of cooling technology, it won’t trap heat when the water has evaporated.

You need a fairly compliant dog who is used to a bit of dressing up as the design has no straps, meaning you have to wriggle legs and head through the holes.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

You may also enjoy reading…

Ready for the heatwave? How to keep your dog cool in summer Hot dogs chill out! Best dog cooling mats Make a splash! The best paddling pools for dogs Hydrate and be healthy: best water fountains for dogs The best waterproof dog coats to keep your dog cosy and dry whatever the weather Simply delicious: the best natural dog treats Super savings on Horse & Hound magazine this summer

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.