Welcome to our new group test of country boots. All of the boots in this group test have been put through their paces by event rider and BHSII Lisa Spence. Find out what she thought below.

Mark Todd’s official description

Manufactured in a combination of full grain and nubuck leather, the Mark Todd Country Boot MkII are lightweight and comfortable, making them perfect for those who enjoy the great outdoors. The boots feature a technical waterproof and breathable lining for added protection from the elements. It is available in standard and wide calf fittings.

Lisa’s first impressions

These boots look smart and I thought they would be comfy and warm.

Overview of performance

The boots were very comfortable and warm, but sadly they wore very quickly, particularly the lining, and therefore are not hard wearing enough to be worn as everyday boots.

Lisa’s likes and dislikes

I liked the comfy fit and their warmth, but they weren’t hard wearing enough for me and they don’t handle water. The lining broke during the test period.