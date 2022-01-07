



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Brogini Warwick country boots Score 8/10 Style: 8/10

Performance: 7/10

Fit: 8/10

Value: 8/10 Pros Warm and comfortable boots to wear – ideal for winter

Easy to clean

Fit true to size

Easy to pull on and off

Moleskin lining is a nice touch Cons Need a decent amount of breaking in

Could be taller in leg length Manufacturer: Brogini Price as reviewed: £120.00

Brogini Warwick country boots

The Brogini Warwick pull-on boots initially caught my eye as they’re a more original style than many country boots, which often look quite similar. The buffalo leather looked a really good quality, and for the price (RRP £120) they seem good value for money.

The first thing I noticed on taking these boots out the box was their moleskin lining all down the leg and through the foot. This was a really nice touch – it made them feel very luxurious and snug. They were significantly warmer than wellies, and these boots have become a favourite for cold winter dog walks and poo-picking for that very reason.

I wore these boots for the first time for a long coastal walk along the beach in rather wet and windy weather – the waterproofing was up to the job and they were easy to brush off afterwards. The sole was also very comfy and cushioned. However, perhaps rather naively, I wore thin socks for this outing and I did get rubbed at the top of my ankle on both legs. On further occasions I wore thick socks and had no problems with rubs, and after a few uses the boots did soften up.

The fit was great – I’m a 41/7 and the 41 in these boots was perfect. I could wear thin and thick socks comfortably, and the boots were very easy to pull on and slip off. They come in two widths – regular and wide – I went for the regular which fitted me fine as a UK 12. As with other country boots, such as the Dublin River Boots that I have also reviewed, they only come in one leg length. At 5ft 10in and with long legs, I would have preferred the boots to be slightly taller on me, but it wasn’t a problem in terms of fit.

I really liked that these boots “wore in” nicely, and continued to look smart after a fair bit of use. The sole is chunky enough to give a good grip, but I also felt these were smart enough to wear to the pub after a dog walk. The leather was really easy to wipe down after trudging through muddy fields with the horses, and they look like they will hold up to decent use – a quick going over with my usual leather conditioner while tack cleaning had them looking as good as new.

Verdict

Initial thoughts – a smart and original pair of country boots, with a super-snug moleskin lining that gives a luxurious feel at a good price point.

View now at amazon.co.uk, equus.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

What is a first look review?

These are our first impressions of a piece of kit or clothing based on spending some time with it. We will have had our hands on it and given it a really thorough going over before trying it on ourselves or our horses and using it. The information we can give you after this first look will give you some sense of what it’s like to use, even if it’s only an initial view. As soon as we’ve given it a more thorough test, we will update the review with a full scoring and additional thoughts – and possibly award it “Horse & Hound Approved” status.

Who tested these boots?

Victoria Rea is Horse & Hound’s chief sub editor. She lives a real country lifestyle, riding regularly and walking her German Shorthaired Pointer, Maple.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.