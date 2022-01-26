



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Derby House long country boots Score 8/10 Style: 7/10

Performance: 7/10

Fit: 8/10

Value: 9/10 Pros Good value for money

Easy to slip on and off

Smart

Taller than other country boot brands

Cons Only one leg width

Not that grippy Manufacturer: Derby House Price as reviewed: £89.99

Derby House long country boots

When I first took the Derby House country boots out the box I was rather sceptical, as they felt flimsier in the leg than other country boots I have been reviewing – such as the Brogini Warwick boots – and so I wasn’t sure how I’d get on with them. However, I can safely say that my first impressions were wrong!

At 5ft 10in, I often find that country boots and wellies come up rather short in length, which isn’t always a flattering look. These Derby House boots were noticeably a couple of inches taller, which I was very happy about. The soft leather that makes up the leg part was also very comfy, and meant the boots didn’t need too much breaking in. The boots only come in one leg width, but at a UK size 12 the width was spot on for me. The laces allow you to pull the top in if needed; however, while there is a small stretch panel at the top, I wouldn’t say this gives much extra room if you do have wider calves.

I found the foot sizing totally accurate in terms of fit, though the boots felt fairly narrow across the top of the foot. This wasn’t a problem for me, but it did make them feel slightly tight if I had thick wellie socks on. The sole is sturdy enough, but does not look designed to be particularly grippy as the tread is fairly smooth compared to a wellie or other country boots. I did find myself slipping around when dog-walking through muddy fields; however these boots were perfectly waterproof through puddles, and they were certainly breathable as well.

The boots aren’t overly fitted through the ankle and leg, which makes them really easy to slip on and off, though I do prefer a more “supported” feel through the ankle when walking. At the top on the inside there are also two pull-tabs, which is a nice touch if you’re trying to pull on mucky boots. And speaking of mucky boots, these were super-easy to wipe clean after I’d used them to keep them looking new.

The dark leather colour is smart and the boots are a traditional style – I felt like I could pop to the shops in these after riding without being scowled at! The style of these boots, combined with the non-chunky sole, makes them look smarter, rather than for rough country wear. I would definitely slip them on to go for a rainy stroll to the pub on a Sunday, or to change into after riding, but I wouldn’t use them for traipsing through muddy fields on a daily basis.

These boots are a cheaper alternative than many other country boots on the market, with an RRP of £89.99 – while they perhaps don’t have a luxurious feel, the boots feel appropriately priced and are more than up to the task.

Verdict

Initial thoughts – a good, value-for-money boot that looks smart and is easy to slip on and off.

View now at rideawaystore.com

What is a first look review?

These are our first impressions of a piece of kit or clothing based on spending some time with it. We will have had our hands on it and given it a really thorough going over before trying it on ourselves or our horses and using it. The information we can give you after this first look will give you some sense of what it’s like to use, even if it’s only an initial view. As soon as we’ve given it a more thorough test, we will update the review with a full scoring and additional thoughts – and possibly award it “Horse & Hound Approved” status.

Who tested these boots?

Victoria Rea is Horse & Hound’s chief sub editor. She lives a real country lifestyle, riding regularly and walking her German Shorthaired Pointer, Maple.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.