The Queen riding side-saddle pictured on coins to commemorate Platinum Jubilee





The Queen is pictured riding a horse on the newly launched Platinum Jubilee commemorative coin collection.

The image is a nod to the equestrian designs created in honour of the 1953 coronation and 2002 Golden Jubilee.

The design, by John Bergdahl and personally approved by Her Majesty, shows The Queen on horseback on the “heads” side of the 50p and £5 coins.

Horses have been central to The Queen’s life since childhood. She is pictured side-saddle in the commemorative design, reminiscent of her riding at the Trooping of the Colour as she did for many decades.

This is the first collectable UK 50p to celebrate a royal event and it will feature the number 70 along with The Queen’s cypher, designed by Osborne Ross, on the opposite side.

“The Platinum Jubilee is an historic occasion and one that is particularly special for the Royal Mint, as the original maker of British coins for 1,100 years,” said Clare Maclennan, divisional director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint.

“In celebration of this landmark event, the official Platinum Jubilee collection, including the new 50p and traditional £5 crown, features a unique commemorative design on both sides of the coin.

“Designed by esteemed artists and made with original craftsmanship, Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee coins are enduring pieces of art that will be collected, cherished and passed down for generations.”

The Royal Mint is gifting 7,000 coins to children who complete the jubilee edition of The Queen’s Green Canopy RFS Junior Forester Award.

Royal Mint museum historian Chris Barker added: “The Queen’s legacy on coins stretches the length of her momentous reign, with the Royal Mint striking five definitive portraits of Her Majesty on official UK coin and celebrating previous jubilees.

“The 1977 Silver Jubilee crown was the first major UK commemorative coin produced at the Royal Mint’s Llantrisant home, after the minting in London ceased in 1975. Roughly thirty-seven million coins were produced at that time, and thousands were gifted to children across the UK as a memento of the occasion.

“Today’s [6 January] launch marks another significant milestone, and the Royal Mint plays a proud part in the nationwide celebrations.”

The price for the commemorative coins starts at £7, and they are available in base and precious metals from the Royal Mint.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.