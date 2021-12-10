



Whether it’s a bracelet, necklace, ring or earrings, horse jewellery is a great gift for any equestrian or horse lover. Everyone has a different taste, but horse jewellery can either be obviously horsey, like a horse head or shoe, while a snaffle ring is more discreet and only identifiable by another equestrian. Stirrups and snaffles are common features, but there’s still quite a variety within this. Here’s a selection of horse jewellery at a range of affordable price points…

Best horse jewellery

Thomas Sabo horseshoe bracelet

RRP: £33.49 |

This adjustable bracelet with 925 silver charm is the perfect gift for a horsey friend.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Jamber Jewels origami horse necklace

RRP: From £27.51 |

This cool design makes us think of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics – it’s a simple design but different and interesting.

View now at etsy.com

Christin Ranger snaffle ring

RRP: £20 |

This snaffle ring is hand burnished and has lovely detailing on what would be the leatherwork.

View now at etsy.com

Venacoly snaffle necklace

RRP: From £23.99 |

This two-tone snaffle necklace is available in rose gold, gold or platinum plating.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Hiho Silver rose gold cherry roller snaffle bangle

RRP: £125 |

This cherry roller snaffle bangle makes nice use of rose gold and is also available in gold, plain silver or with a cubic zirconia bead.

View now at amazon.co.uk or elandlodge.com

YFN linked stirrup pendant

RRP: £28.99 |

This interlinked stirrup pendant is made from 925 sterling silver.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Girl and horse pendant

RRP: £21.99 |

A nice gift for a young horse lover, this pendant is made of sterling silver, plated 14k white gold and cubic zirconia.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Lovethelinks snaffle bracelet

RRP: £9.95 |

This delicate snaffle bracelet is available in gold, silver or rose gold.

View now at etsy.com

Heather Needham silver horse earring set

RRP: £18.95 |

This earring set is great for a young horse lover with recently pierced ears.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Hiho Silver small stirrup pendant

RRP: £50 |

This small stirrup pendant has buckle and leather detailing.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Ever Faith horseshoe earrings

RRP: £14.99 |

Hopefully these sparkling horseshoes will bring the wearer good luck.

View now at amazon.co.uk

October Acres horse bracelet

RRP: £9.48 |

Available with brown, green, yellow, grey or black fastenings, this bracelet gives a small nod to a horsey life without being over the top.

View now at etsy.com

Jen Gems Jewellery hammered bangle

RRP: £12 |

This lightweight hammered bangle can be personalised on the inside.

View now at etsy.com

Hiho Silver snaffle ring

RRP: £25 |

A classic piece from Hiho Silver, this sterling silver ring will be instantly recognisable to any equestrian.

View now at amazon.co.uk or elandlodge.com

Clip Clop Gifts snaffle friendship bracelet

RRP: £8.99 |

Available in a choice of 10 colours, this bracelet makes a great gift for a friend.

View now at etsy.com

