Losing a horse is one of the hardest things an owner ever has to go through and you’ll always miss them, but ash and horse hair keepsakes are a nice way to treasure their memory. Whether you’re considering an item of jewellery, keyring or ornament, a horse hair or ash keepsake will allow you to keep your loved one with you.

Most sellers will stipulate a minimum amount of hair that you need to provide, which they’ll then clean and incorporate into your chosen keepsake. Having an ash or horse hair keepsake made is a very personal service, so keep an eye out for reviews that praise good communication as well as finished product.

Horse hair and ash keepsakes

Horse hair silver heart pendant

RRP: From £47 |

This solid sterling silver pendant is available with an optional chain.

View now at etsy.com

Horse hair bracelet

RRP: From £18 |

This braided horse hair bracelet is available in two thicknesses and with optional charms.

View now at etsy.com

Imprinted teardrop necklace

RRP: From £155 |

Rather than including your ash or hair sample, this pendant uses their imprint. There is also the option for engraving.

View now at notonthehighstreet.com

Charm keepsake

RRP: £39.99 |

These resin charm beads with sterling silver core can be customised with any colour glitter or ink. You can choose to use hair or ashes and the bead fits on most bracelets, including Pandora.

View now at etsy.com

Ashes and opal ring

RRP: £60 |

Available in a choice of nine opal colours, which are then inlaid with the supplied ashes.

View now at notonthehighstreet.com

Horseshoe pendant

RRP: From £40 |

This solid sterling silver horseshoe pendant is available with an optional chain.

View now at etsy.com

Floral horseshoe

RRP: £27 |

With a choice of 12 different flowers and glitters, you can create a really personal keepsake with hair or ashes.

View now at etsy.com

Framed hair horseshoe

RRP: £29.99 |

Available in nine different designs, this resin horseshoe with hair is framed with the horse’s name in Scrabble pieces.

View now at etsy.com

Braided bracelet with snaffle and charms

RRP: From £18 |

This braided horse hair bracelet is complete with a snaffle, choice of charms (wings, horseshoe or heart) and optional name tag.

View now at etsy.com

Heart ornament

RRP: £20 |

These hearts allow you to create a keepsake from the smallest amount of hair, and give the option for added glitter or foils.

View now at etsy.com

