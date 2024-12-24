‘Handle with care’: Christmas message stresses the need to care for horses properly  





“Handle with care” is the 2024 Christmas message from Brooke, in an animation of the same name aimed at raising awareness of treating horses properly.

The film, with voiceover from actress Annette Badland, tells the true story of Caballito, a horse in Nicaragua who had been mistreated, and whose new owner Ismelda shows him how to trust people again.

“Millions of working animals, and even our pets, can experience poor handling by humans, leading to anxiety, fear and life-long trauma,” a spokesperson for the welfare charity said.

“Ismelda decided to sign up to training provided by Brooke and its partner Biometepe, which works to improve animal welfare where she lives on Ometepe Island, Nicaragua.

“Thanks to Brooke, Ismela learnt how to communicate with Caballito and understand what he was trying to tell her, even building a feeding station to keep him well nourished. With time, Caballito was able to trust Ismela and they now share an inseparable bond.”

In the animation, Caballito is played by Harry the horse, a character from Brooke’s previous animation series.

Annette Badland said: “I’m so proud to have been part of Brooke’s animation this year, which highlights the importance of giving working animals the love and respect they deserve.

“Working animals, just like all animals, do so much for humans and handling them with compassion helps give them a life worth living.”

Ismelda added that she has learned a great deal about handling and caring for her horses.

“They come to trust you, just like you trust them,” she said.

