‘She should have been treated immediately’: injured horse left to suffer could not be saved





A man who left a horse without vet treatment for an injury so severe she had to be put down has been banned from owning animals for 10 years.

David Christopher Jones, of Little Baddow, Chelmsford, pleaded guilty to two animal welfare offences, at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on 12 March. The 78-year-old admitted causing unnecessary suffering to his mare Tara.

An RSPCA animal welfare officer said he first saw her last May, after the charity had been contacted by someone concerned about the mare’s welfare.

“I observed a black mare with an injury to her back left leg, from a footpath at the side of Chapel Lane,” the officer said. “The mare appeared unable to bear weight on her leg and I could see a large wound with blood and pus visible. She was lean and had patches of fur loss on her sides and back with patches of missing skin, and her hips and ribs were protruding.”

The welfare officer saw the mare being “harassed and bitten by a stallion in the field”. He contacted a vet and Essex Police.

Officers arrived and took the mare, putting her into RSPCA care. Jones arrived at the scene later

“After examining the mare, the vets recommended to Jones that the mare should be put to sleep as her injury was so severe, and he gave his consent for her euthanasia,” an RSPCA spokesperson said.

In a statement to court, the vet said Tara had a swollen fetlock and tendon sheath, and a “granulated wound that was discharging serum and pus, as well as multiple old and fresh superficial abrasions over her body”.

“The wound would likely have been painful from the moment it occurred,” the statement said.

Warning, graphic image

“She was of body condition score 0/5 and was varying between 8/10 and 10/10 lame on the injured leg, and in my opinion she was severely suffering due to the wound on her leg and should have received treatment immediately following injury.

“The poor body condition of the horse also indicates the suffering of the mare was likely such that she was not able to receive sufficient nutrition on her own. Due to the body condition of the mare I suspect malnourishment and therefore suffering for a longer time period.”

After sentencing, RSPCA inspector Emma Beynon, who investigated the case, said: “It was incredibly sad to see Tara existing with such a painful leg injury, and in such poor body condition.

“It’s essential that struggling animal owners reach out and ask for help to prevent their animal from suffering needlessly.”

In mitigation, the court heard Jones cares for his wife, loves his animals and does what he can but “accepts he fell short on this occasion, and is sorry for the harm caused”.

He was disqualified from owning all animals for 10 years, which he cannot appeal for five years. He was fined £429 and ordered to pay costs of £300 and a £172 victim surcharge.

