‘Well intentioned but incompetent care’ means equines left to suffer





The owner of two donkeys who were left to suffer owing to “well intentioned but incompetent care” has been banned from keeping donkeys for five years.

David Donaghey, of Ascot Gardens, Gateshead, was sentenced at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on 27 February. The 40-year-old had pleaded guilty to two animal welfare offences, at a previous hearing.

The court heard the two female donkeys, who were mother and daughter, were underweight, with “severely” overgrown hooves and sharp teeth; the older one, Molly, had an ulcerated mouth as neither she nor her daughter had had dental care for “a number of years”.

The court heard that RSPCA inspector Ian Smith had gone to a field in the Haggs Bank, Wylam, area on 27 March last year after reports had been made about the welfare of two skewbald donkeys.

In his written statement to the court, Mr Smith said: “Both animals had overgrown feet and were sitting back on their heels due to the length of their hooves. They were not terribly keen to move. I checked the field and could not see any shelter but I did find water for them.

“There were two bales of hay in the field but the donkeys were reluctant to go near the bales as they were witnessed to be bullied by the larger equines.

“Millie was in average condition with her bones easily palpable and a body score of two out of five. Molly was in a poor state with a body score of one and a half out of five with her bones easily palpable.”

A welfare advisor from The Donkey Sanctuary was also on the scene. Photos and videos were sent to an equine vet, who confirmed the donkeys were suffering owing to the condition of their hooves, an RSPCA spokesperson said. They were taken into police possession and to a private boarding yard.

“The equine veterinary surgeon who examined the donkeys and gave evidence in the case said they were both underweight because of an inadequate diet and it would have taken ‘a number of weeks’ for them to get into that condition,” the spokesperson said. “Teenage donkey Molly also had chronic laminitis and was lame on all four feet.”

In her written evidence to the court the vet said of Molly: “The hooves were severely overgrown and curled up at the toe, forcing the donkey to walk on a pivot as there was no correct weight-bearing surface.

“She had not received adequate hoof care for a minimum period of nine months, but likely longer, and this has caused her to suffer for a minimum period of six weeks but likely much longer. Hooves should be trimmed every four to eight weeks minimum by a farrier. This had not been provided by the owner.

“Her teeth were severely sharp and had not received any dental care in many years. This had caused marked ulceration to both sides of the inner cheeks and caused pain and suffering for many months. Equines should receive dental examination and treatment where required every 12 months minimum. Some require dental care every six months. This has not been provided by the owner.”

The vet said Millie, who was about four, had not had adequate hoof care for at least nine months, or appropriate dental care for “at least three years”. , the vet said.

The spokesperson said Donaghey was interviewed by Mr Smith.

“He said he was ‘devastated’ and ‘embarrassed’ about the situation and had never had anything happen with his animals before,” the spokesperson said. “He said he believed he had looked after the donkeys to the best of his ability and they had never shown any signs of lameness and were always the greediest and the first to food.”

The court heard a farrier had been due to see the donkeys but had “had to cancel a number of times” owing to the weather, and that references had been provided to say it was “nothing more than well intentioned but incompetent care”.

Donaghey was fined £448 and ordered to pay £1,224 costs and a £179 surcharge.

Millie is still in RSPCA care and has made a full recovery.

“Sadly Molly was suddenly and unexpectedly found dead at the boarding yard the following month,” the spokesperson said. “A post mortem said the cause of death was colic.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now