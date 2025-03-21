Some 90 horses removed from farm in major welfare operation after concerns raised





Some 90 horses were in the process of being removed from a farm in the Midlands yesterday (20 March) in a major multi-agency operation.

West Mercia Police and the RSPCA were involved in the removal, from a site near Bewdley on 19 March.

A spokesperson for the police told H&H yesterday: “We were called to reports of a concern for animal welfare at a farm site on Northwood Lane, Bewdley.

“Officers were yesterday (Wednesday 19 March) assisting the RSPCA in the removal of around 90 horses from the location in an operation which will continue today. No arrests were made.”

An RSPCA spokesperson added: “The RSPCA working in collaboration with other equine charities joined West Mercia Police as they attended an address in the Bewdley area on Wednesday, 19 March.

“A number of horses and two dogs were removed. As this is an ongoing investigation we are unable to release further information at this time.”

World Horse Welfare was also at the scene.

The operation came a week after five others and 38 dogs were removed from a “puppy farm” not 20 miles away. Police from Bridgnorth’s safer neighbourhood teams went to the site near Bridgnorth with RSPCA and Environment Agency staff.

“In the morning, a stolen vehicle from the West Midlands was recovered and valuable intelligence was gathered,” a police spokesperson said.

“The police seized a total of 38 dogs from a puppy farm and five horses, before handing them to the RSPCA where they have been taken away so that their health and welfare can be evaluated.”

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “A large number of dogs and puppies, and a small number of horses, have been removed from an address in Bridgnorth by RSPCA officers along with police, and they are now being looked after under RSPCA care. Enquiries are ongoing and we are unable to comment further at this time.”

