How to watch Royal Ascot 2018 on TV

Flat racing fans need to tune into ITV to follow the live action at Royal Ascot this week (19-23 June). With more than 27 hours’ live footage on the main ITV channel and ITV4, ITV Racing will be covering the most glamorous event in flat racing, including six races on each of the five days.

Ed Chamberlin and co-presenter Francesca Cumani host the live TV coverage which runs from 1.30pm to 6pm each day from Tuesday 19 June to Saturday 23 June.

In addition one hour editions of The Opening Show, presented by Oli Bell, will air at 9.30am from Tuesday to Saturday on ITV4 to preview each day’s action.

ITV Racing’s coverage will go behind the scenes at the course, featuring interviews with key figures ranging from stable staff, trainers and owners to jockeys and racing legends, as well as sampling the atmosphere in the grandstands at what for many is the social event of the season, with pundits bringing expert insight into the challenge the course presents.

Johnny Murtagh will once again join the team to give his expert analysis for live racing, the popular social stable will be back, and the ITV fashion team will comprise the Good Morning Britain and Lorraine stars, Charlotte Hawkins and Mark Heyes, on hand every day to look at the fashion on show and with a line-up of different features planned across the week.

What’s on when

Tuesday 19 June — St James’s Palace Stakes day

ITV4 – The Opening Show – 9.30-10.30am

ITV – live racing – 1.30-3.35pm

ITV4 – live racing – 3.20-6pm

Wednesday 20 June — Prince Of Wales’s Stakes day

ITV4 – The Opening Show – 9.30-10.30am

ITV – live racing – 1.30-6pm

Thursday 21 June — Gold Cup day

ITV4 – The Opening Show – 9.30-10.30am

ITV – live racing – 1.30-3.35pm

ITV4 – live racing – 3.20-6pm

Friday 22 June — Coronation Stakes day

ITV4 – The Opening Show – 9.30-10.30am

ITV – live racing – 1.30-3.35pm

ITV4 – live racing – 3.20-6pm

Saturday 23 June — Diamond Jubilee day

ITV4 – The Opening Show – 9.30-10.30am

ITV – live racing – 1.30-3.35pm

ITV4 – live racing – 3.20-6pm

ITV’s live coverage will also be available to watch on the ITV Hub, on web and app, for viewers to watch online.

The ITV Racing Twitter account will feature clips during each of the channel’s broadcasts, and the ITV Racing Facebook page will feature a Facebook Live broadcast to preview the five festival days with Oli Bell and guests.

