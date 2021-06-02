Royal Ascot tickets: everything you need to know





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This year, Royal Ascot will form part of the second phase of the Government’s Events Research Programme, with a capacity of 12,000 guests on each of the five days (15-19 June). Here we bring you a full guide to Royal Ascot tickets…

Royal Ascot tickets

All Royal Ascot tickets are now sold out for the 2021 meeting.

Those who had previously purchased tickets for the 2020 meeting, which ultimately went ahead behind closed doors, owing to the Covid pandemic, were given the opportunity to transfer their ticket to this year’s event, with some other tickets being made available to the local community.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

A beginner’s guide to betting If you fancy having a flutter on a horse race but don’t know where to start, we’re here to help. Heading to Royal Ascot? Start dreaming about these hats… Butterflies, silk ivy, delicate veils — here are the hats that we're dreaming about wearing for Royal Ascot this year If you want to keep up with the latest from the equestrian world without leaving home, grab a H&H subscription

Those attending are required to carry out the following three specific requirements:

Provide consent to attend Royal Ascot as part of the Events Research Programme (ERP) and your contact details for the purposes of NHS Test and Trace.

Provide evidence of a free negative lateral flow test on arrival at Ascot Racecourse (on each day you are attending).

Complete two free covid-19 PCR tests; one the day before of the day of attending Royal Ascot, and one five days after your attendance at Royal Ascot Keep an eye on this page for details of 2022 Royal Ascot tickets, which we will publish here as soon as they become available. Don’t miss the full report from Royal Ascot 2021 in the 24 June issue of Horse & Hound magazine, plus we will be bringing you all of the top stories from the meeting as and when they happen on horseandhound.co.uk

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.