Today at Royal Ascot: everything you need to know about day two





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

The 2022 Royal Ascot meeting continues today (Wednesday 15 June) and it promises to be a feast for all things racing. Today at Royal Ascot we will be treated to one key Group One race with some international contenders among the runners – Group One being the best of the best in Flat racing terms.

Races not to miss

There is one key race today at Royal Ascot that you won’t want to miss.

This is the Group One Prince Of Wales’ Stakes at 3.40pm, where horses will run over 1m4f. Look out for Bay Bridge, who is a key contender and unbeaten on all five of his most recent starts.

Another race to look out for is the Royal Hunt Cup, which gets underway at 5pm. It is a cavalry charge handicap run over a mile and this year has a whopping 30 horses lining up in it.

Horses to look out for

Bay Bridge bids to land the first £1m race to be run at Royal Ascot this year in the Prince Of Wales’ Stakes at 3.40pm. Trained by Sir Michael Stoute, who has won this race four times in previous years, Bay Bridge is an improving four-year-old and is currently hovering around going off at evens, making him by far the favourite to land the spoils.

Legend Of Dubai has been backed in to become the new favourite in the Royal Hunt Cup at 5pm. He is trained by Roger Varian, who says that since winning easily at Newmarket in April, this race has been the target for the four-year-old son of Dubawi.

Jockeys to look out for

Ryan Moore has the ride on two favourites today. The first of those is aboard Bay Bridge in the Prince Of Wales’ Stakes, while the second is on Little Big Bear in the 5f Windsor Castle Stakes at 5.35pm.

Trainers to look out for

Sir Michael Stoute is looking to continue his run of good form after landing the Derby at Epsom a couple of weeks ago. He has Bay Bridge in the Prince Of Wales’ Stakes, which would boost his impressive 80+ Royal Ascot winners tally.

How to watch today at Royal Ascot

If you don’t want to miss a moment of the top-class racing action, here’s how you can watch Royal Ascot live on TV.

Tips from the top

Take a look at Royal Ascot tips from a team of those in the know to help you pick your winners this week.

Have a flutter

If you would like to place a bet on the outcome of any race at Royal Ascot, then please gamble responsibly.

18+, T&Cs Apply, BeGambleAware, Commercial Content.

Don’t miss the full report from Royal Ascot 2022 in the 23 June issue of Horse & Hound magazine, plus we will be bringing you all of the top stories from the meeting as and when they happen on horseandhound.co.uk

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.