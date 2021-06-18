



Day four of Royal Ascot (Friday 18 June) is Coronation Stakes day, and although the weather has tried to ruin everyone’s fun, racing does go ahead. The Group One race is run over a mile and Pretty Gorgeous (pictured winning the Group One bet365 Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket last October) is the current favourite. Here’s the Royal Ascot betting day four Coronation Stakes runners and riders. Who is your pick to win in the heavy going?



Royal Ascot betting day four: Coronation Stakes

Horse: Pretty Gorgeous | Jockey: Frankie Dettori | Place bet: 3/1

Trainer: Joseph O’Brien

Mother Earth | Jockey: Ryan Moore | Place bet: 4/1

Aidan O’Brien

Novemba | Jockey: David Egan | Place bet: 11/2

P Schiergen

Empress Josephine | Jockey: Seamie Heffernan | Place bet: 11/2

Aidan O’Brien

Alcohol Free | Jockey: Oisin Murphy | Place bet: 7/1

Andrew Balding

Snow Lantern | Jockey: Sean Levey | Place bet: 12/1

Richard Hannon

Potapova | Jockey: Richard Kingscote | Place bet: 12/1

Sir Michael Stoute

Shale | Jockey: Gavin Ryan | Place bet: 14/1

Donnacha O’Brien

Lullaby Moon | Jockey: James Doyle | Place bet: 25/1

Ralph Beckett

Fev River | Jockey: Paul Hanagan | Place bet: 28/1

Richard Fahey

Flirting Bridge | Jockey: Wayne Lordan | Place bet: 50/1

Henry De Bromhead

How can I watch the Coronation Stakes ?

ITV Racing is showing the entire Royal Ascot meeting live. The Coronation Stakes gets underway at 4.20pm today (18 June).

What is the prize money for winning?

The winner of the 2021 Coronation Stakes will take home £242,081.

Continued below…

