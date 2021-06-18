Day four of Royal Ascot (Friday 18 June) is Coronation Stakes day, and although the weather has tried to ruin everyone’s fun, racing does go ahead. The Group One race is run over a mile and Pretty Gorgeous (pictured winning the Group One bet365 Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket last October) is the current favourite. Here’s the Royal Ascot betting day four Coronation Stakes runners and riders. Who is your pick to win in the heavy going?
Royal Ascot betting day four: Coronation Stakes
Horse: Pretty Gorgeous | Jockey: Frankie Dettori | Place bet: 3/1
Trainer: Joseph O’Brien
Mother Earth | Jockey: Ryan Moore | Place bet: 4/1
Aidan O’Brien
Novemba | Jockey: David Egan | Place bet: 11/2
P Schiergen
Empress Josephine | Jockey: Seamie Heffernan | Place bet: 11/2
Aidan O’Brien
Alcohol Free | Jockey: Oisin Murphy | Place bet: 7/1
Andrew Balding
Snow Lantern | Jockey: Sean Levey | Place bet: 12/1
Richard Hannon
Potapova | Jockey: Richard Kingscote | Place bet: 12/1
Sir Michael Stoute
Shale | Jockey: Gavin Ryan | Place bet: 14/1
Donnacha O’Brien
Lullaby Moon | Jockey: James Doyle | Place bet: 25/1
Ralph Beckett
Fev River | Jockey: Paul Hanagan | Place bet: 28/1
Richard Fahey
Flirting Bridge | Jockey: Wayne Lordan | Place bet: 50/1
Henry De Bromhead
How can I watch the Coronation Stakes?
ITV Racing is showing the entire Royal Ascot meeting live. The Coronation Stakes gets underway at 4.20pm today (18 June).
What is the prize money for winning?
The winner of the 2021 Coronation Stakes will take home £242,081.
