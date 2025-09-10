



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Flat racing fans who want to watch the live action from the St Leger at Doncaster meeting (11–14 September) will need to tune into ITV, who will be showing 12 hours of footage on all four days of the event, or a free livestream. ITV Racing will be covering 20 races during the meeting of this prestigious meeting, plus there are livestream options to choose from too.

The St Leger meeting plays host to the Group One Betfred St Leger Stakes on the third day of this Doncaster meeting. This 1m6½f contest is open to any racehorse who is three years old or above and the winner will take home £396,970.

Irish raider Scandinavia is currently favourite to take the win at odds of 11/8 for trainer Aidan O’Brien and owners Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith and Mrs John Magnier.

Here’s our full guide on how to watch the St Leger at Doncaster on TV so you don’t miss a moment of the action…

ITV and the ITVX streaming service will be showing 20 races from the St Leger at Doncaster meeting for free in the UK. If you’re abroad, and trying to watch ITVX like you normally would back in the UK, then you can use a VPN. Check out NordVPN, where you can get 76% off, four extra months free (which does not appear until you go to the check out) plus a £50 Amazon gift card and a 30-day money back guarantee, and follow the instructions below.

How to watch the St Leger from Doncaster on TV

ITV is the place for UK audiences to watch all four days of the St Leger meeting at Doncaster for free on terrestrial TV and ITVX. There is also an ITVX app that works on almost all smart devices. Just search for the app on any device, phone or console you have.

Ed Chamberlin and Francesca Cumani will host the live TV coverage which runs from 1pm to 4pm between Thursday and Saturday and 2.15-5pm on Sunday. They will be joined by former jockey and expert Jason Weaver with Adele Mulrennan, plus other top racing names.

The Opening Show will be presented by Oli Bell on the morning of the Saturday of the St Leger meeting at Doncaster on ITV4, previewing the day’s big races between 9.30am and 10.30am.

You can also watch all of the action from both days of the meeting live via the pay-for channel, Sky Sports Racing.

What time does the St Leger at Doncaster start?

The showcase Betfred St Leger Stakes gets underway at 3.40pm on Saturday 13 September.

How to watch the St Leger from Doncaster on TV from anywhere

Not in the UK right now? You don’t have to miss out on any of the action from the St Leger. ITVX is geo-restricted, meaning it doesn’t usually work outside of the UK, but a VPN is a simple and safe way around this.

A Virtual Private Network will alter your device’s IP address to make it appear to be in a different country, allowing you to access your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world. It’s great for watching racing on the move, and it’s also handy even if you’re watching at home. VPNs are designed with internet security in mind, creating encrypted connections that keep your data safe from third parties and improve streaming speeds by preventing bandwidth ‘throttling’ from your internet service provider.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. We’d suggest using a paid-for service such as NordVPN, which is the best VPN in the world according to our colleagues at TechRadar.

How do I bet during the St Leger?

Online betting companies will be clamouring for your custom during the St Leger so look out for some of their promotional deals for new customers which include everything from a free bet to giving your money back if your horse loses. You’ll need to deposit some money into your betting account, choose a race, select your horse (you could study the form, or you could simply pick your lucky number of favourite colour from the jockeys’ silks) and the type of bet — then get ready to cheer!

Get £10 in FREE bets

Want to place a bet during the St Leger at Doncaster meeting? Sign up to Betway and receive a £10 welcome bet. View Deal

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad



We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access – UK for ITV.

3. Then head over to your streaming service on your device and enjoy the live stream.

A beginner’s guide to betting If you fancy having a flutter on a horse race but don’t know where to start, we’re here to help.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now