Who won which race? Your one-stop shop for Royal Ascot results

Royal Ascot results

Tuesday 14 June

2.30pm: Queen Anne Stakes (Group One)

3.05pm: Coventry Stakes (Group Two)

3.40pm: King’s Stand Stakes (Group One)

4.20pm: St James’s Palace Stakes (Group One)

5pm: Ascot Stakes (Heritage Handicap)

5.35pm: Wolverton Stakes (Listed Race)

6.10pm: Copper House Stakes (Handicap)

Wednesday 15 June

2.30pm: Queen Mary Stakes (Group Two)

3.05pm: Queen’s Vase (Group Two)

3.40pm: Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (Group One)

4.20pm: Duke Of Cambridge Stakes (Group Two)

5pm: Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap)

5.35pm: Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed Race)

6.10pm: Kensington Palace Stakes (Handicap)

Thursday 16 June

2.30pm: Norfolk Stakes (Group Two)

3.05pm: King George V Stakes (Heritage Handicap)

3.40pm: Ribbesdale Stakes (Group Two)

4.20pm: Gold Cup (Group One)

5pm: Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap)

5.35pm: Hampton Court Stakes (Group Three)

6.10pm: Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap)

Friday 17 June

2.30pm: Albany Stakes (Group Three)

3.05pm: Commonwealth Cup (Group One)

3.40pm: Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes

4.20pm: Coronation Stakes (Group One)

5pm: Sandringham Stakes

5.35pm: King Edward VII Stakes (Group Two)

6.10pm: Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes

Saturday 18 June

2.30pm: Chesham Stakes (Listed Race)

3.05pm: Jersey Stakes (Group Three)

3.40pm: Hardwicke Stakes (Group Two)

4.20pm: Platinum Jubilee Stakes (Group One)

5pm: Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap)

5.35pm: Garden Gates Stakes (Handicap)

6.10pm: Queen Alexandra Stakes

