Royal Ascot tips: who do the experts think will win this week?





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

A star-studded cast of horses, trainers and jockeys are heading to Royal Ascot in Berkshire this week (14-18 June) for one of the highlights of the British racing calendar.

The historic five-day meeting features top flight Flat racing, boasting a purse of well over £3.5million, and of course the fashion stakes are key to this prestigious Royal fixture.

With a bumper 36 races to savour, however, picking a winner is no easy task, so we’ve roped in the racing experts to share their Royal Ascot tips ahead of this year’s meeting.

ITV Racing will be showing every race from Royal Ascot live between 1.30pm and 6pm on ITV and 6-6.30pm on ITV4 while horseandhound.co.uk will keep you updated with all the latest news and stories, as well as bringing you all the insight and imagery in next week’s magazine, in the shops on Thursday 23 June.

Enjoy!

Royal Ascot tips from the experts

If you would like to place a bet on the outcome of any race at Royal Ascot, then please gamble responsibly.

18+, T&Cs Apply, BeGambleAware, Commercial Content.

ITV Racing commentator Richard Hoiles says: “Be patient and wait for ALFRED MUNNINGS as the banker of the week in the Chesham Stakes (2.30pm, Saturday 18 June). Aidan O’Brien’s two-year-olds have really hit the ground running and this half-brother to Oaks winner, Snowfall, looks set to add to his tally.”

H&H racing correspondent Marcus Armytage says: “I don’t think anyone is going to get rich backing BAAEED in the Queen Anne Stakes (2.30pm, Tuesday 14 June) but he is the nearest thing to a certainty at the meeting. If The Queen needs a tonic then I am pretty sure REACH FOR THE MOON can give it to her by winning the Hampton Court Stakes (5.35pm, Thursday 16 June). He looks like a Group One horse in a Group Three race. From Ireland, STATUETTE, by US Triple Crown winner Justify, looks good for the Albany Stakes (2.30pm on Friday 17 June) after hacking up on debut at Navan while I know Richard Fahey has high hopes for CLEARPOINT in the Norfolk Stakes (2.30pm, Thursday 16 June).”

ITV Racing presenter Ed Chamberlin says: “BAY BRIDGE in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes (3.40pm, Wednesday 15 June) for Derby-winning trainer, Sir Michael Stoute. He was my nap last year too but never got to the meeting but looked brilliant on his return at Sandown and is improving at a rate of knots.”

Racing journalist Tom Peacock says: “TWILIGHT CALLS in the King’s Stand Stakes (3.40pm, Tuesday 14 June) – he was an unlucky loser when the race didn’t pan out for him in the Temple Stakes last time and can justify the high regard in which he is held by trainer Henry Candy. I also like CADAMOSTO for the Commonwealth Cup (3.05pm, Friday 17 June). He missed the second half of last season so seems to have been finding his feet again, but really caught the eye in last year’s Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot and can go well at a big price.”

ITV Racing presenter Luke Harvey says: “PERSIAN FORCE in the Coventry Stakes (3.05pm, Tuesday 14 June). He was so impressive on his debut but managed to improve on his second start and looks really exciting.”

Racing journalist Julian Muscat says: “KING’S LYNN in the King’s Stand Stakes (3.40pm, Tuesday 14 June). This improving sprinter can hoist the royal pennant for The Queen in her Platinum Jubilee year. I also fancy STAR SAFARI in the Wolferton Stakes (5.35pm, Tuesday 14 June) – he comes in under the radar but we have not seen the best of Charlie Appleby’s horse yet. In Wednesday’s Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (3.40pm) the tough colt SHAHRYAR can make history by becoming the first Japanese-trained winner at the royal meeting. STRADIVARIUS in the Gold Cup (4.20pm, Thursday 16 June) is twice a previous winner and with the ground in his favour, he can bring the house down in claiming his hat-trick.”

ITV Racing presenter Oli Bell says: “HOMELESS SONGS in the Coronation Stakes (4.20pm, Friday 17 June) – she looked exceptional in the Irish 1000 Guineas and is trained by a genius in Dermot Weld. She’s the best three-year-old filly over a mile that we’ve seen this year and will be very hard to beat.”

H&H magazine racing editor Jennifer Donald says: “It may be the peak of the summer Flat season but I’m going for a Willie Mullins-trained runner as my Royal Ascot tip – BRING ON THE NIGHT in the Ascot Stakes (5pm, Tuesday 14 June). The five-year-old was a good winner on the Flat in France for Andre Fabre and had been off for a while when making a winning hurdling debut in Ireland, later outpaced by the mighty Constitution Hill in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. The Royal Ascot paddock could more resemble Prestbury Park ahead of this valuable 2m4f race on Tuesday, with runners also coming from a host of National Hunt trainers including Gordon Elliott, Dan Skelton and Paul Nicholls.”

Racing journalist Carl Evans says: “Tuesday’s Coventry Stakes (3.05pm) presents the usual conundrum in finding a winner among little-raced two-year-olds. Ryan Moore rides Blackbeard, the apparent number one from Aidan O’Brien’s yard, but stablemate AGE OF KINGS, the mount of Frankie Dettori, and BRADSELL, ridden by Hollie Doyle, are worth chancing. The filly WINTER POWER likes quick ground and is one for each-way backers in the King’s Stand Stakes (3.40pm), but you should cover your bet by also backing American speedster GOLDEN PAL. The St James’s Palace Stakes (4.20pm) sees the reappearance of 2000 Guineas winner Coroebus, but on this fast ground and at much bigger odds, LUSAIL is worth a bet. Wednesday’s Queen Mary Stakes (2.30pm) is an absorbing test for two-year-old fillies. KATEY KONTENT has been impressive in two unbeaten runs and has the pedigree to win this, but I wouldn’t put anyone off US challenger LOVE REIGNS. In the Duke of Cambridge Stakes (4.20pm) try MOTHER EARTH, whose focus will be sharpened by the application of cheekpieces for the first time. While Friday is set to be a scorcher, try FULLY WET in the Albany Stakes (2.30pm) – her name might be appropriate inside some of those Ascot suits. On the same afternoon try PERFECT POWER, who is dropping down in trip for the Commonwealth Cup (3.05pm). If you have anything left in the treasure chest by Saturday I suggest ONE WORLD in the Chesham Stakes (2.30pm), while a possibly silly bet at big prices is EMARAATY ANA in the Platinum Jubilee Stakes (4.20pm). He has been out of form this season, but racing on quicker ground he might reward each-way backers.

Don’t miss the full report from Royal Ascot 2021 in the 23 June issue of Horse & Hound magazine, plus we will be bringing you all of the top stories from the meeting as and when they happen on horseandhound.co.uk

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.