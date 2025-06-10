Your complete guide to the Royal Ascot enclosures and what to expect in each





Royal Ascot is one of the most prestigious and exciting Flat race meetings in the horse racing calendar and this year, the event will take place between Tuesday 17 and Saturday 21 June. There are four Royal Ascot enclosures, with three of those open to the public. Each enclosure has an atmosphere of its own, offering a unique Royal Ascot experience, so here is everything you need to know about each one.

Royal Ascot enclosures: your complete guide

Royal Enclosure

The Royal Enclosure works on an invitation-only membership, as it was at its inception, when the area was exclusively reserved for guests of The King.

Royal Enclosure members have access to a private trackside viewing lawn, a dedicated fourth floor vantage point in the grandstand, an exclusive area around the parade ring, several fine dining restaurants and a dedicated car park.

In order to visit the Royal Enclosure, a new applicant will need to be sponsored by two eligible members (two members residing at the same address cannot both sponsor the same applicant) and must be 18 years or older at the time of the event. A £100 joining fee applies.

Members are invited to bring up to two guests on each day excluding Tuesday. Guests may only attend with a Royal Enclosure member. There are only a limited number of guest badges available and these will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

Children who have attended as guests within the Royal Enclosure are welcome to apply for complimentary membership once they turn 18. Juniors aged 10-17 may attend the Royal Enclosure with their parents on Thursday, Friday and Saturday only. Badges must be booked in advance. Babies and under 10s are not permitted.

There is a strict dress code for the Royal Enclosure.

Queen Anne Enclosure

Tickets for the Queen Anne Enclosure start at £99. The Queen Anne Enclosure is located around the Ascot Grandstand and grants guests access to the parade ring steppings, bandstand, trackside lawns and ground floor of the grandstand.

While not as strict as in the Royal Enclosure, the dress code in the Queen Anne Enclosure is formal and must be followed.

The Queen Anne Enclosure offers a wide range of food and drink options and a number of bars and Champagne lounges are located around the enclosure.

Queen Anne Enclosure ticket holders also have the option to upgrade their ticket to include a trackside table, a Queen Anne bench, which was new for 2022 and offers guaranteed seating for groups of up to six people. There is also The Silks Lawn, which provides Queen Anne ticket holders with the opportunity to book a private gazebo overlooking the track.

Village Enclosure

The Village Enclosure is located in the centre of the track, looking back towards the grandstand from the other side of the rails and ticket prices start from £85. The Village Enclosure is open Thursday to Saturday, gives views of the racing down the home straight and features live music.

Follow the dress code for the Village Enclosure with this guide.

Windsor Enclosure

Prices for the Windsor Enclosure start from £35. The Windsor Enclosure has a laid back atmosphere. Those in this enclosure will get the first view of the Royal Procession, features live music, is ideal for large groups of people and there is no formal dress code.

