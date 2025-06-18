Police horse wows Royal Ascot in designer sunglasses: ‘people seem to love them!’





Anyone who’s been to Royal Ascot on a hot day like this week will know how tricky it is to get one’s look just right.

Among those who have managed it with aplomb this year is Luna, who’s there every day, accessorising her mainly leather-based style with the perfect pair of sunglasses.

Luna is a 16-year-old Norman cob, whose home for 12 years has been the Thames Valley Police mounted section. The 17hh mare has been on duty at Royal Ascot many times but this is to be her last before she retires.

“She suffers from uveitis,” a Thames Valley Police spokesperson told H&H. “She has the specialist sunglasses to filter out the UV light to protect her eyes.

“Her sunglasses are definitely a talking point and people seem to love them. She will be wearing them every day for Ascot for her own welfare.”

The spokesperson said the glasses are made especially for Luna. Uveitis is inflammation within the eye, termed equine recurrent uveitis when two or more episodes occur. Glasses protect the eyes from UV light, dust and any other sources of irritation.

Also on patrol at Ascot yesterday were Luna’s equine colleagues Mars, another 17hh chestnut Normandy cob, Morpheus, Harper, Viktor and Trinity. The mounted section’s duties include escorting the royal family on to the racecourse and patrolling to maintain order as a visible presence.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now