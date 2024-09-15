‘The best boy’: 18.2hh police horse who stole hearts in TV interview arrives at his forever home





An 18.2hh police horse who loves bananas and chin scratches – and is “the best boy” – has arrived at his last home to enjoy a well-earned retirement.

H&H reported in June that Thames Valley Police (TVP) stalwart Atlas, who led The late Queen’s funeral procession, was to be on patrol at the final Royal Ascot of his seven-year career.

The 14-year-old is bowing out owing to arthritis and soundness issues, to enjoy the “love, care, and relaxation that he deserves”, a Horse Trust spokesperson said, adding: “It was an emotional day as his colleagues from TVP said their heartfelt goodbyes, while Atlas met his new companions at our Home of Rest for Horses.”

The spokesperson said Atlas had been a “towering and reassuring presence” at TVP since his arrival in 2017. He was on duty at Prince Philip’s funeral, The King’s coronation and the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as “serving tirelessly at football matches, protests and on joint operations”.

“The bond between Atlas and his former team is second to none,” the charity spokesperson said. “Atlas was cared for by his former rider, Chris, while awaiting a space at The Horse Trust. Chris, with five fellow officers who had shared the honour of riding Atlas over the years, accompanied him to his new home in Buckinghamshire, each reflecting on the special moments they shared with him.”

Chris said Atlas was a “true gentle giant”.

“He’s best friends with fellow TVP horse Odin,” he said. “He’s got a love for bananas, chin scratches, and his massage pad—he’s the best boy.”

Atlas won hearts this year when he featured in what should have been a “serious interview” with one of the mounted section’s officers – but stole the show, trying to eat the microphone and asking for attention from the officer.

“Known for his playful and curious nature, Atlas always succeeded in keeping his colleagues entertained, especially PC Metcalf, with whom he shared a heartwarming interview ahead of Ascot,” the spokesperson said. “The bloopers generated a lot of engagement from his supporters, as Atlas took a keen interest in the microphone! Despite his size, Atlas’s labrador-like affection endeared him to everyone he met, both on and off duty.”

Atlas will live with former TVP colleagues including Trojan, and Rubin and Samson, whom he knew during his career.

“We are honoured to welcome this remarkable horse into our care,” said Horse Trust CEO Jeanette Allen. “Atlas has touched the lives of so many through his dedicated service, and he has already captured the hearts of our team. We look forward to providing him with the love, care, and peaceful retirement he so deserves.”

