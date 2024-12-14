Farewell to police horse whose ‘noble spirit left a mark on all’





The Horse Trust has paid tribute to one of its long-term equine residents, described as a “true partner, friend and hero”, who has died aged 26.

Hadrian retired to the charity’s Buckinghamshire base in 2012 after eight years’ service with the Metropolitan Police.

The gelding, also known as “The Nose” owing to his “strong Roman nose”, participated in all the force’s routine tasks, including public order work, football matches and ceremonial duties. Some of Hadrian’s high-profile events included policing the G8 summit, New Year’s Eve celebrations and FA Cup finals.

A Horse Trust spokesperson said Hadrian served his community with “unwavering strength and loyalty” and was a “cherished presence”.

“Whether on duty in the city or in the quieter moments of rest, Hadrian’s calm demeanour and noble spirit left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him,” he said.

Hadrian first visited the Horse Trust for a period of rest following a lameness issue, but when it was deemed he should retire, he took up full residence at the charity in 2012.

“He enjoyed his well-earned days of peace and care, bringing joy to those around him with his gentle nature and unshakeable warmth,” said the spokesperson.

Hadrian had chronic lameness conditions which were managed by the Horse Trust’s veterinary team, but these deteriorated.

“Recently, it was noted that Hadrian was starting to struggle to get around and he was already receiving maximum pain medication and treatments. Therefore, it was the kindest decision to let Hadrian go peacefully and be free from pain,” said the spokesperson.

“Having been with us for 12 years, his loss is deeply felt by all who worked with him and loved him. He was not just a horse; he was a true partner, a friend, and a hero who will always be remembered with fondness and respect.”

