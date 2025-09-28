‘He went surrounded by love’: farewell to courageous police horse who served for 12 years





A much-loved police horse who served for 12 years will be remembered for his “courage, service, and spirit” by those who looked after him in retirement.

Sports horse gelding Caton joined Lancashire Constabulary as a five-year-old in 2006. He patrolled his first football match, a premier league game between Blackburn and Manchester United, in 2008 and went on to be involved in a number of high profile parades and events including the 2012 London Olympics and the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

“He was a natural leader, often at the front during large-scale events, and his talent and versatility shone through at open days, where he would jump through fire or perform in musical rides with confidence and flair,” said a Horse Trust spokesperson.

“He was, in every way, a true ambassador for the mounted unit.”

Caton retired to the Horse Trust in 2018, where he settled into a quieter life.

“Caton loved his comforts and could often be found heading back to bed for a nap after breakfast before getting on with his day,” said the spokesperson, adding that he formed a close bond with his companion “Gozza”.

“Their friendship was a constant throughout his retirement, and the pair were a familiar sight grazing or relaxing together in the fields,” said the Horse Trust spokesperson.

In recent months Caton “began to slow down, struggling increasingly with periods of lameness”.

“When it became clear that his comfort could no longer be maintained, the kindest decision was made to let him go peacefully, on a beautiful morning, surrounded by love,” said the spokesperson.

“Caton’s legacy is one of courage, service, and spirit. He served fearlessly, retired with dignity, and left a lasting impression on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. He will be deeply missed by Gozza, our equine care team, and all those who held him in their hearts.

“Rest easy, Caton. Thank you for your service, your companionship, and your character.”

