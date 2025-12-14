



Riders looking for a new home – whether selling or loaning – for horses of a certain type are asked to consider whether a future career as a police horse could be the right fit for their equines.

Following the retirement of PH Hexam, who won an award for bravery in his 13-year career (pictured), the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) mounted branch is seeking new equine recruits.

“GMP’s mounted unit is on the lookout for suitable horses to join the team – and we need your help!” a spokesperson for the force said.

“If you or someone you know has a horse that meets the criteria, we’d love to hear from you. The unit is open to purchase or loan arrangements for both operational horses and training horses.”

The unit is looking for horses aged from six to 12, depending on breed, temperament and experience; younger animals may be considered. They must be over 16.2hh, draught breeds or part-breds, preferably geldings, with experience hacking and located within 100 miles of GMP.

“We also require horses for officer training and are happy to consider short-term or long-term loans or purchase,” the spokesperson said.

These horses can be mares or geldings, aged six to 13 and over 16hh, breeding such as part-bred Irish Draught. They must be suitable for novice riders, able to walk, trot and canter in balance and jump a small fence, sound, fit and good to deal with on the ground.

Sergeant Kerry Dawson of the GMP mounted unit, told H&H a police horse and rider can do the job of 10 or more officers.

“They have such an impact,” she said. “And as riders, we come away extremely proud of what they’ve done.

“And if you’re just walking down the street, no one stops to say hello. I forget sometimes I’m not on a horse, say hi, and people just look at you. If you’re on a horse waving, everybody wants to wave back. They’ll come over and speak to you, and that’s just because of the horses. They draw people to you that wouldn’t necessarily come and speak to you normally.”

The spokesperson added: “Your help could make a huge difference in supporting our officers and keeping our mounted unit strong!”

Anyone with a suitable horse is asked to email GMP.MountedUnit@gmp.police.uk

