Up to 40 police horses to go as Met Police reduces mounted section to combat £260m funding gap





The Metropolitan Police is likely to lose nearly half of its horses, and over half its mounted officers, as the result of a “tough choice” needed to resolve a £260m funding gap.

The London force is proposing to reduce its mounted section by an estimated 69 officers and 10 staff – and up to 40 of its horses will be “retired, redeployed to other forces or suitably rehomed”. The Met is also proposing to close up to five of its stables, leaving at least two open.

A spokesperson for the force told H&H: “We’re prioritising resources and putting more officers on the beat in the busiest parts of London to focus on core policing priorities to protect the public and tackle areas with high crime.

“Due to our financial constraints, we’re making tough choices and one of those is to reduce the Met’s mounted branch. The Met continues to have the largest mounted branch in the country, who will focus on policing high crime areas and high-profile public order and ceremonial events.”

The Met has been in special measures since 2022, and a report last year found it was providing an inadequate or failing service in seven of nine key areas. Reduction to the size of the mounted branch had always been part of the plan to balance the budget.

The branch currently has 93 horses and 120 officers, plus 32 staff, at its sites in Bow, Hammersmith, West Hampstead, Lewisham, Great Scotland Yard, Hyde Park and Imber Court.

“The high vantage point and versatility of mounted branch officers make them a valued police resource,” the Met website states.

The proposals are the subject of formal trade union and staff consultations and internal communication started this month on how this will happen, supporting staff, officers and horses.

