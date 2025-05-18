‘We wish him the very best’: much-loved ‘towering’ police horse retires to final home aged 20





A “towering” police horse known for his size, strength and gentleness, and the “vital role” he played in maintaining public order, has been making new friends as he starts his well-earned retirement.

Former Police Scotland recruit Inverness is settling in well at The Horse Trust, his final home, and the charity said it was delighted to welcome the 20-year-old Clydesdale.

“Over his remarkable 12-year career, Inverness supported Police Scotland at some of the highest-profile events in the country,” a spokesperson for the charity said. “From the 2014 Commonwealth Games, COP26 in Glasgow, and the Open Championship, to countless Old Firm and Edinburgh derby matches, he remained a calm and commanding presence in the crowd. He also played a vital role in maintaining public order during historic moments, such as the 2016 Scottish Cup Final at Hampden Park and the 2021 title celebrations in George Square following Rangers’ Scottish Premiership victory.”

Constable Claire Knowles, instructor and assessor with the Police Scotland mounted unit, said Inverness had had a full and varied career, partnering many riders.

“As well as his frontline duties, he helped train new officers – recruits will no doubt remember how he helped tone their core muscles!” she said. “He’s affectionate and quirky – he’ll be sorely missed, and we wish him the very best in retirement.”

The spokesperson said Inverness has settled in very well and is enjoying his new life.

“In a comical twist for a horse known to dislike the rain, he’s already making the most of the warmer southern weather,” she said. “He recently had a fresh clip to help him adjust to the unseasonably warm spring, standing patiently and clearly enjoying the extra attention from our team.”

Inverness has been reunited with fellow former Police Scotland horses Kilsyth and Edinburgh in a herd that also includes retirees from the Lancashire and City of London, and former English Heritage historical reenactment star Bob, who has become Inverness’s particular friend.

Horse Trust equine care officer Steven Grice said: “At 17.2hh, he’s certainly the tallest member of the group, and the others are still getting used to his towering presence.

“Sociable and curious, Inverness often strolls over during field checks and has even been lending a hoof to groom Ed as he cleaned out the water trough. We’re thrilled to have him here and look forward to seeing how he continues to settle in over time.”

