



A former police horse who led the procession at Prince Harry’s wedding and was thanked for his work by Ed Sheeran – and was a “beloved companion, a true equine hero” – has died aged 23.

The Horse Trust confirmed that 17.2hh Irish draught gelding Rubin had succumbed to a “sudden and severe” bout of colic, after a happy retirement.

A spokesperson for the charity said Rubin joined South Wales Police aged four and became the mounted branch’s longest-serving equine recruit, “dedicating an incredible 14 years to the force”.

“He was widely regarded as one of their best and bravest, always leading by example and offering steady guidance to younger, less experienced horses,” the spokesperson said.

“A horse of many talents, Rubin played a key role in some of the most prestigious and high-profile events in recent history. He proudly led the procession at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan, alongside fellow Horse Trust resident Samson, basking in the attention.”

Rubin was also on duty at the London Olympics, Royal Ascot, Six Nations rugby matches and a NATO conference, as well as many other community and ceremonial events.

“He even rubbed shoulders with the stars and was thanked in person by singer Ed Sheeran for policing his four nights at the Principality Stadium,” the spokesperson said. “Whether standing guard at an art display or providing reassurance in the heart of a bustling crowd, Rubin carried out his duties with unwavering courage and grace.

“In the later years of his career, Rubin became a trusted teacher, helping new and inexperienced riders find their confidence. Always dependable, always steady, he ensured those in his care felt safe. He was a true gentle giant, known for his affectionate nature, he loved his cuddles (or ‘cwtches’ as his Welsh teammates fondly called them) and would happily stand for hours being groomed by his two and four-legged friends alike.”

Rubin arrived at the Horse Trust in 2022 for a “well-earned retirement filled with love, care, and adoration from his devoted supporters”.

“He was a firm favourite at our open days, always eager to greet visitors with his signature warmth and charm,” the spokesperson said. “His passing, after a sudden and severe bout of colic, was a heartbreaking loss. Despite the very best efforts of our veterinary team, the prognosis for recovery was very poor, and the incredibly difficult decision was made to let him go peacefully.

“Rubin was not just a remarkable police horse, he was a beloved companion, a guardian, a teacher and a true equine hero. His legacy will live on in the countless lives he touched, and he will for ever be remembered with love, gratitude, and immense respect.

“Rest in peace, Rubin. We miss you already.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now