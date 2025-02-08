



A brave and dependable police horse, known for his distinctive markings and poker face – and being the “master of the side-eye” – has retired aged 17 after a distinguished career.

The South Wales Police mounted branch has paid tribute to Police Horse Drummer, a skewbald Irish Draught gelding, who is hanging up his tabard after seven years’ service.

A spokesperson for the force said PH Drummer was “one of the stars of the yard”, and that his distinctive markings including the “trademark star” on his neck made him one of the branch’s most recognisable horses.

“Drummer joined TeamSWP in the summer of 2018, at the age of 10,” the spokesperson said.

“He instantly fitted in and looked as if he was born to be a police horse.

“Within six months, he was part of the team at large sporting events, taking it all in his stride. Drummer has since been used to escort new horses on the team, helping to teach them the ropes, along with helping new riders with their training. He was always the steady horse we could depend on.

“Throughout his career he has been there and seen it all, he has been one of the bravest horses on the yard, often leading the way into any situation.”

PH Drummer’s service to the community included primary school visits and engagement events, but also royal visits and ceremonial duties, and policing protests, riots and high-level football and rugby matches.

“One of the highlights of his career is when he worked alongside the Household Cavalry, the King’s Troop and mounted colleagues from Thames Valley Police to assist with the celebrations for The late Queen’s birthday in Windsor, 2021,” the spokesperson said.

“Drummer’s quirky personality never gave much away and was often referred to as having a ‘poker face’, however his side-eye is something else – he was certainly the master of this!

“Drummer would always remind everyone on the yard when it was dinner time; he would kick the stable door, alerting us all to the fact that dinner should be being served.

“We have all had a lot of fun with Drummer over the years on the mounted section, he was a strong police horse with a massive heart, and we all have many fond memories of his time here.

“We would like to thank Drummer for his service, keeping us and our communities safe and wish him a very happy retirement! We know he is going to be very well looked after as he joins a familiar face – Keith, our horse dentist!”

