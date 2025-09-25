Farewell to ‘truly special’ mare who served in the Household Cavalry for 15 years





A “truly special” mare, who gave 15 years of “exceptional service” to the Household Cavalry and captured hearts on national television – has died following a peaceful retirement, aged 28.

Charisma retired to the Horse Trust in 2016, having been part of the Household Cavalry Life Guards. During her career she took part in all major ceremonial events including a number of The late Queen’s birthday parades and then 2011 wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

A Horse Trust spokesperson said Charisma was “a real favourite” in her regiment owing to her calm and gentle temperament. She was also known for her love of jumping, which “she excelled at”.

“Charisma took part in the annual Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment’s training camp where they took part in a variety of activities including cross-country and showjumping, which suited her down to the ground,” she said.

“When she retired to our Home of Rest for Horses, her nature and beautiful looks made her a familiar face in our annual calendar and other photoshoots, including for Remembrance Sunday. She was rarely seen apart from her companion Elizabeth, who was similar to her in both looks and character.

“Charisma was a horse who loved attention and a good scratch on the face. She quickly settled into her slower pace of life, enjoying the company of her herd and the peaceful days of retirement.”

Horse Trust chief executive Jeanette Allen said Charisma “lived up to her name”.

“She was a sweet and often funny presence, never more so than when she appeared with me on Good Morning Britain last year. She totally stole the show,” said Jeanette.

“A huge character with so many years of public service behind her, I’ll miss her big, beautiful face always looking out for attention. Sleep tight gorgeous girl.”

The spokesperson said “in recent months Charisma’s age caught up with her.”

“She struggled with poor dentition, which made it difficult for her to maintain her weight, particularly during the winter, and she never fully recovered this year,” she said.

“Coupled with a flare-up of arthritis, it became clear that her comfort could no longer be maintained. It was felt the kindest decision was to let her go peacefully.”

The spokesperson added that Charisma was “a truly special horse”.

“Her sweet nature and gentle spirit will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her,” she said.

“Rest easy, Charisma. Thank you for your noble service, your beautiful nature and the joy you brought to us all.”

