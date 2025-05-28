‘More than a horse – a loyal friend and gentleman’: sad farewell to cavalry veteran who served for 15 years and relished retirement





A faithful, graceful Army horse, who was a “loyal friend and a true gentleman” has died aged 22 after a happy retirement.

Jaipur, who served in the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment for 15 years, had to be put down owing to severe colic, a year after he retired to the Horse Trust.

“Although he was only with us for a short time, Jaipur touched the hearts of everyone who met him,” a spokesperson for the charity said.

“A striking black gelding with a kind soul, known fondly as having ‘the bounciest trot in all the Life Guards Squadron’, Jaipur was a familiar face at some of the country’s most iconic events, including Trooping the Colour, the state opening of parliament, musical rides and more.”

Jaipur, who also excelled in showjumping, winning derby classes, was described by his regiment as “faithful throughout the duration of his service.”

“Jaipur perfectly balanced athletic power with parade-ground poise,” the spokesperson said. “Whether out in the field or on duty at Horse Guards Parade, he carried himself with effortless grace.”

Jaipur “relished” his retirement, as he was reunited with former colleagues and made new friends.

“He was especially close to fellow cavalry retiree Incognito; his best friend and partner in crime, often seen grazing by his side or galloping together into pastures new,” the spokesperson said. “During a brief period of recovery in the stables from a cannon bone injury, Jaipur also struck up an unlikely friendship with Shadow, a Shetland pony. Though their paths wouldn’t usually cross, the two were very interested in each other during their time indoors.

“Gentle and loving by nature, Jaipur quickly became a visitor favourite and was often brought in to say hello on open days, always winning hearts with his calm, noble presence.”

Jaipur initially showed signs of improvement after his acute bout of colic but his condition deteriorated.

“With a poor prognosis for recovery, we made the heart-breaking decision to put him to sleep in his best interests,” the spokesperson said.

“We feel deeply honoured to have cared for Jaipur in his final chapter. He was more than a horse – he was a loyal friend, a true gentleman, and a cherished member of our herd.”

