Army horse who made ‘remarkable recovery’ after he ran loose on London streets to enjoy retirement





A much-loved Household Cavalry horse who made a “remarkable recovery” from injuries he sustained while loose on the streets of London has retired from duty in a “shining example of what can be achieved when tradition meets compassion”.

Quaker, one of five horses who broke loose in the capital last April, having been spooked by sudden noise from construction work, had a holiday at The Horse Trust while he recovered from the injuries he sustained. This week, he returned to the Buckinghamshire charity to enjoy his retirement.

“Military working horse Quaker begins his retirement at The Horse Trust sanctuary, marking a new chapter after dramatic footage of him bolting injured through London’s streets captured global attention,” an Army spokesperson said.

“Following expert veterinary treatment and surgery, Quaker is now returning to The Horse Trust to enjoy his retirement.”

The Chilterns charity has been caring for service horses for 139 years, and last year it provided 3,430 “horse turnout days”, for equine police and army recruits.

“Military working animals provide an invaluable service to our military personnel, including a long history in battle, and continuing through key ceremonial roles,” the spokesperson said.

“The Army has a focus on military horse welfare, and The Horse Trust now runs a pioneering respite scheme, where military working horses take ‘short breaks and summer holidays’. These breaks reflect ongoing efforts to enhance military animal welfare, helping with both performance and quality of life for horses.”

Louise Sandher-Jones, minister for veterans and people said there is a commitment to those who serve their country, including “our much-loved service animals”.

“Quaker’s well-deserved retirement comes after a stellar career in the armed forces and after a high-profile bolting incident, which captured the nation’s attention,” she said.

“This partnership with The Horse Trust also shows how the Army looks after its military working horses and will improve animal welfare.”

There are 32 former military horses enjoying their retirement at The Horse Trust, 26 from the Household Cavalry.

The regiment’s commanding officer Lieutenant Colonel Matt Woodward said: “The partnership between the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment and The Horse Trust is a shining example of what can be achieved when tradition meets compassion.

“This initiative plays a crucial role in supporting long-term physical and psychological welfare, ensuring they return to duty refreshed and well-balanced.”

Charity CEO Jeanette Allen added that The Horse Trust is “committed to providing respite and retirement to horses who have served our nation and our communities”.

“Our close relationship with HCMR is one we are extremely proud of,” she said.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now