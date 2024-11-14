‘It’s been an honour’: Army horse injured in London heads home fully healed after holiday





The grey Household Cavalry horse who was seen galloping through the streets of London last spring is back with his regiment having made a complete recovery.

Pictures of Vida, injured in the capital, spread worldwide in April; he was one of five horses who broke loose on a routine ride, having been spooked by a sudden noise from construction work.

The injured horses were treated by the regiment’s “superb” vets, after which Trojan, Tennyson and Vanquish spent time recovering at The Horse Trust. The day these three went back to London, Vida and Quaker, who had been more badly hurt, were discharged from veterinary care to enjoy their own summer holiday at the Buckinghamshire charity’s base.

“At The Horse Trust, Vida was given the time and space to recover both physically and emotionally,” a spokesperson for the charity said. “[Our] compassionate care team provided a safe, quiet environment where he could complete his recovery and unwind, often seen rolling happily in the mud – true to the reputation of a typical grey!

“Sharing a paddock with former service horses, including Royal Mews retiree Storm, Vida spent his days playing with our older yet still spritely residents, and enjoying the lush pastures.”

Horse Trust veterinary director Nicola Housby Skeggs said waving goodbye to Vida was “bittersweet”.

“He has been an absolute superstar, winning the grooms’ hearts – and treats,” she said.

“We are so pleased to see him make such a fantastic recovery. While he will be missed here, as a relative youngster, he is certainly now ready for some exercise!”

Senior groom Lotte, who cared for Vida at The Horse Trust, said: Vida is a “very sweet boy”, quick to learn and eager to please.

“He is full of character and came over whinnying to us every time we went out,” she said.

“He absolutely loves attention, maybe even more than he likes rolling in the muddiest part of the field! We will miss him greatly, but we look forward to seeing him back out and about soon.”

Horse Trust CEO Jeanette Allen added that it had been an honour to take Vida for his recovery.

“Vida has come to hold a particular place in our hearts, he’s been a joy to care for, partly as we don’t have to groom that muddy monster for parade!” she said

“He’s had a lovely time, and we are extremely proud of him as he sets off back to his role in the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment. The Horse Trust was founded 138 years ago as a charity to provide a place of respite for London’s working horses and now specialises in offering five-star respite and retirement to service horses from around the country. We know our founder, Ann Lindo, would have loved Vida; she had a very soft spot for greys.

“We’ll so miss having him around, but we all wish him every success in the rest of his service career.”

