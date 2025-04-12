‘You were truly loved’: heartbroken farewell to free-spirited horse who served her country





A “free-spirited” mare who served her country for over a decade, then embraced her retirement has died at the age of 19.

Former Household Cavalry recruit Longbow had settled beautifully at The Horse Trust, to which she was retired last year, but had to be put down owing to a serious injury.

“It is with great sorrow that we share the passing of our beloved Longbow,” a spokesperson for the charity said. “Some horses arrive at our Home of Rest for Horses and it feels as though they were always meant to find their way here. Longbow was one of those special souls. A stunning black mare with a free spirit, she took to retirement like a duck to water, roaming the fields she loved with her best friend, Kimberly, always by her side.”

Longbow mainly served in The Queen’s (now The King’s) Life Guard ceremonial unit. She also enjoyed showjumping, taking part in military competitions.

“Beneath her strong will, she was a kind and sensitive soul who cherished life’s simple pleasures,” the spokesperson said.

Longbow retired in 2024; the spokesperson said that she had been vet-shy for years and the Army and charity had a meeting to discuss whether she would adapt to retirement, given her “complex needs”.

“When she arrived, naturally turned out, we were delighted by how brilliantly she settled,” she said. “Longbow beautifully embraced retirement and appeared to relish just being a horse. She was reunited with her old companion Kimberley, their London-born friendship continuing in the rolling fields of the Chilterns. While she settled into life in the countryside, she also carried a touch of city sophistication, refusing to eat a carrot if it had touched the dust.

“Horse Trust veterinary assistant Claire formed a special partnership with Longbow, patiently working with her to build confidence through needle training, leading, and catching sessions. Longbow made incredible progress and towards the end looked forward to her training sessions with Claire.”

Claire said she loved working with Longbow.

“We were really making progress, and I was heartbroken to say goodbye – though I know it was the kindest decision for her,” she said.

Owing to the seriousness of Longbow’s injury, and after discussion on whether it would be fair to put her through months of box rest and veterinary treatment, it was agreed that “the kindest decision was to say goodbye”.

“Like all the horses at our Home of Rest, Longbow was an individual and decisions regarding her injury were taken with her wellbeing at the heart,” the spokesperson said. “While we are devastated by her loss, we take comfort in knowing that her final years were filled with love, freedom, and friendship.

“Now, we bid her farewell as she gallops across endless green pastures. Rest in peace, Longbow. You were truly loved.”

